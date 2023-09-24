Frustrated protesters clash with deputies in Victorville, some arrested

Shortly after interviewing Priscilla, a deputy arrived to the station’s back gate on McArt Road. A few other deputies arrived after and later left the area. https://t.co/HAW94xUQNx pic.twitter.com/VDc1XDg6ef — Jose Quintero (@J0seQuintero) September 24, 2023

In the aftermath of a 16-year-old girl being body-slammed by a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy, the community is demanding answers from law enforcement.

The deputy, as seen in video and based on witness statements, was trying to break up a fight Friday night when the girl lunged for the deputy's Pepper Ball gun. He grabbed her, lifted her and threw her down. The deputy was punched by a boy, who was arrested at the game.

On Sunday, roughly 40 protesters marched near the Victorville sheriff's substation. A protester using a megaphone asked for the name of the deputy who took down the girl. Others in the crowd yelled "coward" at a deputy parked in a patrol vehicle near McArt Road.

A protest was held in Victorville on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in response to a 16-year-old girl being forcefully slammed to the ground by what appeared to be a uniformed San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy at Victor Valley High School on Sept. 22, 2023.

Priscilla Jeffers reported that her daughter, Faith, suffered traumatic injuries to her head and spine and was hospitalized after the encounter with a deputy. Faith, a sophomore at Victor Valley High School, was released from a Fontana hospital Sunday morning.

The incident that sparked the protest happened Friday night just before the end of Victor Valley's 22-14 victory over Big Bear at Ray Moore Stadium.

More details about what led to the fight have come to light.

Jeffers said another girl from a different school was bullying Faith. She knew the girl had shown up to the football game to confront her daughter.

Victorville police respond a chaotic incident at Victor Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

During the game, Jeffers said she heard over the loudspeaker that a fight had broken out.

"I saw a body on the floor… Right away, I knew it was my daughter," Jeffers said. "I thought that she was dead. Thank God she wasn't."

Faith has been put in a full-body brace. It could take up to six months to a year for Faith to make a full recovery, her mother said.

"She is emotionally scarred more than anything," Priscilla said during Sunday's protest. "She has a lot of physical healing she needs to deal with."

Faith and the boy who punched the deputy could be charged with battery of a police officer, if prosecutors find enough evidence. The boy was booked into juvenile hall Friday night after the fight.

More: Victor Valley High School brawl sends girl to hospital, boy arrested

Victorville police respond to protest

As the protesters grew more frustrated Sunday afternoon, Victorville officers arrived and surrounded the growing crowd.

At some point, two officers arrested a woman carrying a megaphone, pushing her onto the ground. Responding deputies had to push back the angry crowd while the arresting officers walked the handcuffed woman into a patrol car.

Officers also deployed pepper spray.

Los Angeles based activist Edin Enamorado, holding a megaphone, leads a protest in Victorville on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. The protest is in response to a 16-year-old girl being forcefully slammed to the ground by what appeared to be a uniformed San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy at Victor Valley High School on Sept. 22, 2023.

At least two more people were also arrested shortly after the woman was placed in the patrol car.

Officers were armed with Pepper Ball launchers and Tasers as the crowd yelled obscenities and asked officers for their badge numbers. It's unclear how many arrests were made during Sunday's protest or what charges the protesters could face.

Anyone with information about the Friday night fight is asked to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Frustrated protesters clash with deputies in Victorville, some arrested