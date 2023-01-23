Protesters gather at the Arizona state Capitol Lawn in response to anti-drag show bills
Protesters marched at the Arizona state Capitol in response to proposed anti-drag show bills by lawmakers.
"It’s something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said, referring to border communities strained by the influx of migrants.
The six suspects charged with domestic terrorism after a fiery anti-police riot that involved the burning of an Atlanta police SUV were smirking or stone-faced in their mugshots.
The daughter of House Minority Whip and Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night.
Courtesy of SundanceRising to the challenge of equaling the batshit wildness of his prior Possessor, Brandon Cronenberg writhes around in more psychosexual body-horror violation, mutation, mutilation, and hysteria with Infinity Pool, a film so extreme that the only reasonable response is often laughter. Cronenberg’s third feature is many things all at once, and though it doesn’t all cohere in neat-and-tidy fashion, that messiness is part of the point—a notion repeatedly hammered home by up-close
"Every time he speaks, every time he asks a question, the media spotlight will be on him — putting shame on him," ex-Rep. King wrote of George Santos.
Rep. Michael McCaul said he thinks Greene has "matured" and "realizes she doesn’t know everything." In the meantime, she'll be making security decisions.
President Joe Biden announced his intention to sign a memorandum, to be announced by the VP, looking to protect access to reproductive services.
Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it.
"Nothing's going to happen overnight or in one election cycle, but we need to start building now," state Rep. Anna Eskamani said of Florida Democrats.
The Financial Times newspaper said at the weekend that Prigozhin had growing influence on the Kremlin and likened him to Orthodox monk Grigory Rasputin, who had considerable influence on the wife of Russia's last tsar, Nikolai II. Prigozhin acknowledged only last September that he had founded the Wagner group, which has played a major role in the Russian military's attempts to capture territory in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. "I am not very familiar with the history of Rasputin, but as far as I know, an important quality of Rasputin is that he staunched the blood flow of the young prince with incantations," Prigozhin's press service quoted him as saying, referring to the article.
Democratic senators Tim Kaine (Va.) and Joe Manchin (W. Va.) have both expressed support for an investigation into President Joe Biden's potential mishandling of classified documents.
Above-normal snowpack is great news. But it also could make an already difficult job to sustain the Colorado River even tougher.
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) deflected questions about Rep. Marjorie Greene’s (R-Ga.) committee posts on Sunday, saying that it’s not up to him to decide panel assignments. Greene was selected to sit on the House Homeland Security Committee and House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Tuesday after being stripped of her committee assignments by Democrats in 2021.…
Former President Donald Trump is campaigning for the White House again, even as legal troubles mount and Republican rivals like Ron DeSantis circle.
Rep. George Santos' ex-boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, told The Daily Beast that he rejected Santos' proposals and the engagement party "never happened."
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday gave the latest rundown of House Republicans’ investigations into President Biden and his family, making various claims of connections to China and stating that there was “evidence everywhere” of wrongdoing. “I mean, this isn’t the most complex investigation on the planet,” Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday…
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office released the first photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter. Ten people were killed and another 10 were injured during the rampage.
Emotions boiled over:
While working remotely and traveling across Europe, I spent two days exploring Rome for the first time. Here's everything that surprised me there.
Vice President Harris announced President Biden signed a memorandum Sunday to further protect access to abortion medication on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.