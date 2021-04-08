The protesters who gather every day to demand justice for George Floyd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amudalat Ajasa in Minneapolis
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

Behind the Hennepin county courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, which is heavily fortified for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a small but determined core of seven protesters gathers every day.

Sometimes there are many more protesters, sometimes not so many. But always this group, there hoping to witness justice for George Floyd, who died under the knee of Chauvin in south Minneapolis last May.

Outside, the core group hold signs, amplify chants with a bullhorn and circle the courthouse with the aim of encouraging peaceful protest.

Related: Chauvin used deliberate and excessive pain technique on George Floyd, police expert says

“I get up at 5am and I’m usually out here a little after 7am every day,” John Stewart Jr, 57, said, as his Black Lives Matter flag fluttered in the wind.

Stewart, an ordained pastor in the city, and the “core of seven” generally stay put in their chosen spot behind the courthouse for the entire length of an average work day: 9-5, or longer.

He brings food and drink, but sometimes doesn’t eat until he gets home, he told the Guardian.

As the trial enters its ninth day of witness testimony, Chauvin, 45, who is white, denies second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, in the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.

If convicted on the most serious charge, Chauvin faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Seeing elders like Stewart protesting daily encouraged Elul Adoga to join those outside the courthouse.

“I’m 22. I can get out of bed at 8am and come and support people,” she said.

The video of Floyd dying under Chauvin’s knee sparked protests across the US and the globe, in a massive reckoning against police brutality and racial inequality.

Protests of one kind or another have been going on in Minneapolis ever since Floyd’s death, on the evening of last year’s Memorial Day holiday.

“Seeing that video last year changed my life. I wanted to be a part of the solution instead of the problem,” said Chaz Neal, who has been protesting at the courthouse since the first official day of the trial, which began with jury selection on 8 March, weeks before opening arguments and the first witness testimony, which was heard on 29 March.

For the first time in Minnesota’s history, the judge has allowed select TV cameras to film and stream the full criminal trial, because access to the courtroom itself is so restricted during the pandemic.

People around the world and the protesters outside the courthouse are able to watch the trial play out in real time, whether on TV, phones, tablets or laptops.

“[The trial] is on YouTube, and I try to watch it at least a little bit every day. But it gets to my mental health a lot,” Adoga said.

“I’d rather be out here than inside [home] by myself watching it.”

I’m 22. I can get out of bed at 8am and come and support people

Elul Adoga

The bystander videos and police body-worn camera footage shown over and over again in the courtroom, along with lingering still images of Chauvin pinning Floyd down, has been traumatic for many viewers.

For Adoga, it also motivates her to protest.

“My dad is the typical ‘Black man’. He’s tall, Black and a little buff, and I think: it could be him any day,” she added.

The core group of seven hasn’t had the easiest time while peacefully protesting, despite the city saying before the trial began that such rights would be protected.

They claim that the city has removed locks with the names of those killed by police officers from the gates, and turned off the power to nearby public electricity outlets.

“Anywhere there’s any plugins, the city and the courts disconnected it all until after the trial,” said Stewart, who uses a powered wheelchair, to the back of which is affixed a prominent Black Lives Matter sign.

He’s been left stranded a few times. “I’ve had to have people bring my charger downtown,” he said.

Meanwhile, Neal said he was arrested last Thursday for trespassing.

“They said I was sleeping, defiant, not listening to directives and threatening staff,” Neal said.

That has not stopped the 43-year-old from traveling over an hour every morning from his home to join the group behind the building, or protesting across the street.

The core has held die-ins, sign-making events, and have future plans for a talent show to build community and activist participation.

Floyd was pinned by the neck to the ground for more than nine minutes, at first pleading for his life and then slipping into unconsciousness after being handcuffed by the police and held down by Chauvin and two other former officers, while a fourth held bystanders at bay.

All four officers were fired the next day by the Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, who testified against Chauvin on Monday. The other three will stand trial in August. They deny aiding and abetting murder.

Adoga said of the protest group: “We lay on the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds, like George did, so people can see what it’s like.”

Floyd has unwittingly become the face of the movement against police killings in America.

But more than 200 people have suffered police-involved deaths in Minnesota alone in the last 20 years, a database compiled by the Minneapolis Star Tribune calculated. Activists believe the real figure is much higher.

While only 7% of Minnesotans are Black, they accounted for 26% of those deaths.

If Chauvin is convicted of murder, it will be the first time for a white officer in the death of a Black person in Minnesota’s history.

Neal looked grimly at the courthouse and said: “This is justice for George, but there’s so many other names died by the hands of police that have not gotten justice. That haven’t even got any kind of publicity.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden admin to 'surge' aid to Central America, offer 'legal paths' to stem historic migration

    The Biden administration is working "to surge humanitarian assistance to" Central American countries and to offer new "legal paths" for migration, according to U.S. officials, as it tries to manage a historic jump in the number of migrants reaching the southern U.S. border. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Mexico's president Wednesday as she takes the lead for the new administration in addressing what has become a critical security, foreign policy, and political challenge. After speaking to Harris last week, Guatemala's president told ABC News Wednesday that the U.S. must work with his country, El Salvador and Honduras "to build walls of prosperity" that encourage migrants to stay home and to increase cooperation on trade and law enforcement against human smugglers.

  • Study takes on tough question: Did NFL fan attendance help spread COVID-19?

    A new study found links to fan attendance and COVID-19 spikes while the NFL points to a study concluding the opposite.

  • Inside the Awful World of Young Landlords on TikTok

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastTikTok user @ceolawyer had advice for his followers.“There is no reason for you to be broke in the United States,” CeoLawyer (real name Ali Awad, an Atlanta-based personal injury attorney) said in one video. “Starting pay at a fast food restaurant is $10 per hour. If you work two full-time jobs for an entire year, you should be able to save at least $20,000 net after expenses.”“You do this for two years, put that money into a quadplex or a triplex, a multi-unit building,” he continued. “Pay 3.5 percent down payment, rent out the other rooms. In just two years, you can start cash-flowing several thousand dollars a month net, all from working at a fast food place.”“There’s no reason for you to be broke in the United States.”In other words, work two full-time jobs despite that being close to impossible, save every penny, take out a massive home loan on a multi-family building, and rent it out for higher rates.Such a scheme might sound unlikely—even unethical, critics charged on Twitter, where Awad’s video went viral—but it’s far from unheard of on TikTok. There, a burgeoning scene of young people are encouraging each other to buy up large properties and lease them.Some TikTokers advertise the tactic as “house” or “home hacking,” a clever way to live “rent free.”Their critics call it “being a landlord.”Inside the War Between the Rich and Super-Rich Over an English Golf Course“This is how my parents live in this beautiful gray stone triplex for free. It’s called ‘house hacking,’” one woman’s recent video, announced. (The clip has since been reposted across Instagram and Twitter, by enthusiast capitalists and disgusted leftists, alike.) “I invited my parents to move into the bottom unit and rented out the other two units for $1,600, each. The two rents give me a total monthly revenue of $3,300. My mortgage payment and expenses are approximately $2,300. That leaves me with $1,000 in my pocket, and my parents live for free.”this lady is just boldly proclaiming that she has her other two tenants covering her parents costs. “Living for free” = other people are paying for my parents pic.twitter.com/WrEAaiBLLv— 🌿🍓 saint mag, patron saint of posting 💗🌷💕 (@islandgirl286) April 2, 2021 It’s not a newfangled lifehack, critics noted in the comments—it’s literally just charging rent, in a moment of uncertainty for renters, millions of whom have lost income during the pandemic.Still, investors are snapping up homes and converting them to rentals at an alarming rate, the Wall Street Journal reported this week, with buyers ranging from “from individuals with smartphones and a few thousand dollars to pensions and private-equity firms with billions.” A real estate consulting firm told the Journal that the surge in home purchases by rent-seeking investors “has set the stage for another speculative investor-driven home price bubble.”The gap between newly minted landlords and renters—people able to buy a “gray stone triplex” and those consigned to renting one of its units—is all the more obvious on social media.For instance, one young U.K.-based real estate personality, who uses Instagram to advise followers on “property investment,” earned Twitter scorn last week when she performed a dance about buying a house and renting it out for several times its mortgage. (The influencer, @KO_Estates, who claims to be a 22-year-old named Katie, did not return an email request for comment.)Earlier this year, another TikTok user, @ayehxncho, attracted the internet’s ire when he promoted tax liens as “the new #1 side hustle.” He boasted of allegedly looking on local websites for homeowners who were behind on their property taxes. By paying taxes on the homes, he could put the homeowners in his debt and evict them if they didn’t repay him, he said. “I know a lot of people say, ‘Why would you take their house?’” he said. “If you don’t do it, the banks will. You either eat or you starve.” (He did not return a request for comment on Twitter.)Left unstated in the get-rich-quick strategies outlined on social media: these investment schemes require someone to be the underdog. Someone has to lose their home to eviction, or rent out a “home hacked” property and support their lifestyle. And the country’s poorest are unlikely to afford down payments on massive, multi-family buildings.Nevertheless, some TikTok users suggest otherwise.It’s not clear whether Awad, who did not return a request for comment sent to his law office, has ever followed his own advice and worked two full-time food service jobs to buy a four-family home—or, for that matter, whether he’s even a landlord. But other TikTok users have claimed to employ the practice on their own roommates, and encouraged others to follow them for “home hacking” tips.In one recent TikTok, with more than 2 million views, user @faaresq acted out both sides of a dialogue between “Roommate” and “Smart Roommate.” (He did not return a request for comment.)“How do you never do any work, but always have money for rent?” the roommate asks.“Look,” the character “Smart Roommate” responds, “I didn’t want to say this, but I own this property.”Roommate: “You don’t rent like me?”Smart Roomate: “Nope. I owe $1,000 a month to the bank, and you pay me $1,300 a month for rent, paying for my mortgage and giving me an extra $300 a month.”Roommate: “Wait, so you’re my landlord? That means you’re living for free. How is that even fair?”Smart Roommate: “You need a place to live, don’t you? Don’t worry, it’s called ‘house hacking.’ All you have to do is follow me and I’ll teach you all about it.”In the comments, viewers panned the arrangement as unethical. “Lmaoo I feel like telling your tenants this can be a little deadly,” one wrote.“You’re right,” the video-maker replied, appearing to concede such practices might be less than popular. “We gotta keep it lowkey.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden breaks with Trump and says he'll stick up for Federal Reserve's independence

    While he was in office, Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell against raising interest rates - the central bank traditionally operates independently.

  • EXPLAINER: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and some options

    The U.S. State Department says it's talking with allies about China's human rights record and how to handle next year's Beijing Winter Olympics. A department spokesman on Tuesday suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, which open on Feb. 4, 2022.

  • Taco Bell is bringing back the Potato-rito only a month after potatoes made it back on the menu

    Taco Bell makes frequent menu changes. The chain brought back the Quesalupa and potatoes in March.

  • What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

    The seven-year veteran NFL quarterback lasted just one season with the Carolina Panthers before apparently being replaced by Sam Darnold.

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • Fox News guest says Kamala Harris only got her immigration role 'because she has brown skin'

    "Vice President Harris's appointment was simply because she has brown skin," Autry Pruitt said of her role leading US border talks.

  • IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: diplomats

    Talks between the U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said. Iran's 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003. In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.

  • The US is talking to allies about boycotting 2022 Beijing Olympics over genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang

    The last time the US boycotted the Olympics was during the 1980 summer games in Moscow, and it could happen again in Beijing next year.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's weight dropping rapidly, his lawyer says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A lawyer for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that his health was deteriorating and that he was losing a kilogram (2 pounds) a day due to his hunger strike. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. His lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, visited him on Wednesday in the penal colony holding him in Vladimir region east of Moscow and said that Navalny had been diagnosed with herniated spinal discs.

  • THEN AND NOW: The stars of 'Friends'

    The NBC show lasted for 10 years and propelled Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc to fame.

  • George Floyd: Expert witness criticises use of force during arrest

    Sgt Jody Stiger testified that "no force" was necessary once Mr Floyd had been placed in handcuffs.

  • Nepal’s God of Sight eye doctor to expand work beyond border

    Just next to the Mayadevi temple where Buddha was born more than 2,600 years ago, hundreds of people lined up outside a makeshift hospital on a recent hazy day, hoping their fading eyesight could be restored. A day later, these saffron-robed Buddhist monks, old farmers and housewives were able to see the world again because the nation's renowned eye surgeon Dr. Sanduk Ruit was there with his innovative and inexpensive cataract surgery that has earned him many awards. At the visitor center turned into eye temporary hospital in Lumbini, located 288 kilometers (180 miles) south west of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, the assembly line surgery made it possible for the nearly 400 patients to get Ruit's surgery in just three days.

  • GM is working on an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

    General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.

  • Backtracking on one-term pledge, Benin President Talon seeks five more years

    Benin's President Patrice Talon, who previously vowed to serve only one term, enters Sunday's election a heavy favourite to win five more years in office amid criticism he has tarnished the country's reputation as one of West Africa's model democracies. Talon, a multi-millionaire cotton magnate, faces two challengers, but analysts say he has prevented his strongest rivals from running by driving them into exile under the threat of criminal charges. Talon says he needs another term to consolidate the gains of his first.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene raised a stunning $3.2 million in her first 3 months in office

    Greene getting kicked off of her committee assignments and openly feuding with her colleagues was a boon to her bank account.

  • Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

    A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season due to a performance enhancing drug violation.

  • Indian Premier League: The risks of hosting the IPL during a pandemic

    The world's richest cricket tournament will see eight teams play 52 games behind closed doors.