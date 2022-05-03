Protesters gather outside US Supreme Court after abortion ruling leak
Hundreds of protesters gather outside US Supreme Court after abortion ruling leak. The Supreme Court is poised to strike down the right to abortion in the United States, according to a bombshell leaked draft of a majority opinion that would shred nearly 50 years of constitutional protections. The draft opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito and has been circulating inside the conservative-dominated court since February, the news outlet Politico reported. IMAGES