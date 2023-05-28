Protesters gather at Ridgeway Station about incident that is under MPD review

Protesters gathered Sunday afternoon at Ridgeway Station precinct to protest a Saturday incident that is under MPD review.

About 30 protesters gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the Memphis Police Department's Ridgeway Station precinct for a second day of demonstrations a day after four men were arrested in an incident that MPD said is under review by precinct commanders.

Amid chants of "We're here and we will be heard" and "We own this city, Memphis is ours," the protesters stood in solidarity with Jamil Ibrahim, whose family said he was "beat" Saturday by Memphis police. The protesters blocked a tow truck from entering the precinct's parking lot.

According to family, Ibrahim and his siblings were working at their warehouse on Winchester Road and Kirby Parkway when Ibrahim found bullets behind the building. Ibrahim called MPD, and when they arrived, an officer misspelled his name, bringing up a different man who they said had an active warrant.

Jamil Ibrahim was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a first responder, charges the family claims were fabricated by the responding officer. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where family said he was given stitches on his forehead.

Three other men — Ibrahim Mahmoud, Moamen Saad Hijaz and Salim Ibrahim — were also arrested, and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Family members said Hijaz and Salim Ibrahim were arrested for filming the arrest.

On Sunday, Mahmoud said Jamil Ibrahim was back in a Germantown hospital Sunday morning because he had "shoulder and back problems" and "hard time breathing." Mahmoud added that he is unsure of Ibrahim's current condition because he has not been able to reach him since Sunday morning.

Salim Ibrahim and Hijaz were both released on their own recognizance by midnight Sunday, according to the criminal justice portal. Mahmoud was also released on his recognizance and Jamil Ibrahim posted bail, both on May 28, according to the criminal justice portal.

Ibrahim Mahmoud, Moamen Saad Hijaz and Salim Ibrahim attended Sunday's protest.

Family members, who were joined by about 20 other people at a protest outside of 201 Poplar Saturday night, said all the three men who were charged with disorderly conduct were filming. The family said they will not release the video until retaining legal counsel.

Video taken by bystanders at the warehouse, and shown to reporters from The Commercial Appeal, showed Ibrahim holding his arms behind his back when a female officer appears to try and handcuff him by wrapping her arms around him.

When another officer enters the warehouse, the two officers appear to grab Ibrahim's arms and push him into boxes. As the officers appear to try and handcuff Ibrahim further, a male officer appears to punch Ibrahim on the head and later appears to place his hands around Ibrahim's throat. Another bystander also appears in the video to try and break up the officers and Ibrahim, but is pushed away.

