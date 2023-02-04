Protesters highlighting need for police reform shut down part of Poplar Ave. in Memphis

About 50 protesters blocked traffic at the intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Saturday and called for police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death.

Protestors in support of Tyre Nichols gather in front of the Federal courthouse at 140 Adams street and march to the intersection of Poplar and Danny Thomas Blvd, near the Shelby County Jail on Feb. 4, 2023 in Memphis.

The peaceful protest, organized by Black Lives Matter and Decarcerate Memphis, started near the Shelby County Court House and the group marched along Adams Ave. before ending up at Poplar and Danny Thomas. The protesters chanted "Say his name. Trye" and "Justice for Tyre Nichols."

The protesters have five demands: Pass the data-transparency act at the county and city levels; end pre-textual traffic stops; end unmarked cars and plainclothes officers; end task force and specialized units; and remove police from traffic enforcement.

"We know right now we are not safe," activist Amber Sherman said. She and other protesters, including activist Hunter Demster, urged others to show up at the Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commissioner meetings this coming week.

The death of Nichols remains under investigation by the FBI and has led to the firing, arrests and indictments of five former Memphis police officers. Those officers have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression, court records show. A sixth Memphis police officer was fired Friday.

This story will be updated.

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at 901-232-6714 or on Twitter @gigibutko.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tyre Nichols death: Protesters block traffic in Memphis