Protesters in Israel demand return of hostages

STORY: The mother of hostage Omer Shem Tov pleaded, “All the countries, where are you? You must understand, it’s crazy, we are in hell. And we want our loved ones back home, now!”

Dan Mor said he had not heard from his sister-in-law Moran Yanai in two weeks. “We’ve lost complete contact. There’s no sign of life, no signal,” he said. “We’re all here to cry out, and reach out to the entire world, to the international community to help us, and we’re demanding to bring them back now.”

Many demonstrators carried pictures of missing loved ones, while others held signs calling for a ceasefire, as Israeli forces continued its intense bombardment of Gaza in retaliation for the deadly Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants in southern Israel.

Hamas has said more than 20 hostages had been killed by Israeli air strikes, but has not given any further details.