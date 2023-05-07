Protesters jump into subway tracks, demand for justice for Jordan Neely's death

The Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON—Top Democrats and Republicans are racing to try to find a politically acceptable way to raise the nation’s borrowing limit in the coming weeks, diving into talks that President Biden has avoided during months of impasse. Mr. Biden will host House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) and other congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday, the first direct contact in months as officials grapple with the prospect of the first-ever U.S. default as soon as June 1. “The sooner these two guys get in the room and listen to what the other one needs, the more likely they are to solve this challenge and protect the full faith and credit of the United States of America,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I., Ariz.) on CBS referring to Mr. Biden and Mr. McCarthy.