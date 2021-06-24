Protesters light fire outside South Carolina police precinct after video circulates of double arrest

Protesters lit a fire outside a South Carolina police precinct and obstructed traffic Wednesday after a video showing the arrest of two brothers in a violent confrontation with officers drew attention online.

A crowd of roughly 100 blocked intersections in Rock Hill before they set a tree on fire outside the law enforcement headquarters around 11 p.m. Demonstrators were also seen hurling rocks and bottles at officers before authorities in riot gear and the fire department responded, the Rock Hill Police Department told the Washington Examiner.

A fire was set outside the Rock Hill Police Department then put out @wcnc pic.twitter.com/PueJslFt1C — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) June 24, 2021

Other footage showed law enforcement standing toe-to-toe with a crowd yelling, "No good cops in a racist system."

Rock Hill PD continues to stand their ground. So do protesters. Rocks have been thrown at police. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/1awMW1A6UK — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) June 24, 2021

No arrests were made throughout the night, and no injuries were reported for both law enforcement and civilians at the protest, police said, adding that tear gas and other nonlethal munitions were not used to quell the crowd.

Earlier in the day, Rock Hill officers and authorities from the Department of Homeland Security stopped Ricky Price, who was described as a "known offender," according to a statement from police. A K-9 later alerted the presence of narcotics after he called his brother, Travis Price.

Investigators allegedly located two bags of marijuana hidden in Ricky Price's car door and found a 9mm handgun in his back seat. As officers tried to take Ricky Price into custody, Travis Price reportedly "bumped" and "shoved" officers while trying to collect his brother's belongings, which were temporarily removed following a search.

Moments later, officers removed Ricky Price's handcuffs to remove his jewelry per his request before he allegedly tried to flee and threw multiple punches, one of which struck a policeman in the face. The 15-minute incident was captured in a Facebook Live video from a bystander, which gained more than 2,200 likes and around 92,000 views.

Both brothers were eventually brought to the ground as the struggle ensued, and one officer was seen punching Ricky Price's thigh "to gain compliance." After Ricky Price allegedly continued to resist, police hit him in the face.

Law enforcement later purportedly discovered a "Crown Royal bag containing crack cocaine" in Ricky Price's vehicle. Police subsequently charged him with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest.

Travis Price was booked into jail for resisting charges. Ricky Price was transported to a local hospital after the incident, and no weapons or Tasers were deployed throughout the scuffle. A review of the situation is underway.

The Rock Hill Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

