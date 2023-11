Protesters in Los Angeles Shut Down Part of Hollywood Boulevard

Crowds of demonstrators in Los Angeles shut down part of Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday, November 15, in a protest demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

This footage, filmed by Sergio Olmos, shows crowds of protesters gathered in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue chanting “cease-fire now!”.

According to media reports the demonstration was organized by advocacy groups Jewish Voices for Peace Los Angeles and IfNotNow LA.

There were no reports of arrests or clashes with police. Credit: Sergio Olmos via Storyful

Video Transcript

- Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire-- ceasfire now.

[HORNS HONKING]

Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now. Ceasefire now.

Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live.

[DRUMMING & CLAPPING]

[CHEERING]

- What do we want [INAUDIBLE]?

- Free, free, free Palestine.

- Free, free, free Palestine.

- Free, free Palestine.

- Free, free Palestine.

- Free, free, free Palestine.

- Free, free, free Palestine.

- Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live. Let Gaza live.

- [NON-ENGLISH SINGING]