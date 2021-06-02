SJPD officers were in plainclothes in deadly police shooting

TipRanks

It’s not a new development by any means, but there is a growing feeling the need for clean energy sources is now almost universally recognized. For investors, there are now multiple opportunities to play this secular trend. These were fully taken advantage of in 2020’s post-covid resurgent market. New energy stocks were flavor of the year, and as a result, hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (PLUG) benefitted immensely. BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis says there is still much work to be done by Plug