Protesters march to Michigan Capitol demanding name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya

Family of the late Patrick Lyoya march during the Black Lives Matter Michigan #Justice4Patrick March and rally in downtown Lansing on April 21, 2022. Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer following a struggle during a traffic stop.

LANSING — More than 100 protesters marched from the St. Luke Lutheran Church to the Capitol on Thursday chanting the name Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, was fatally shot by a Grand Rapids police officer following a traffic stop April 4. Since video of the incident was released, activists have continued to call on the Grand Rapids Police Department to release the name, fire and prosecute the officer, who remains on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigates.

Members of Lyoya's family joined protesters in the crowd, waving Congolese flags.

Andonis Mitihabose, another Congolese refugee in Michigan, attended the march. He recalled Lyoya teaching him to drive when he arrived in Michigan so he was able to get his driver's license. He said the experience was emblematic of his friend's willingness to help others.

Michigan State University students Ian McKinley, of Detroit, and Liz Armstrong, of Petoskey, attended the march to support demands that the officer's name be released.

“You saw a man get executed for really no reason,” McKinley said. “It was jarring, disturbing, disgusting. Just unimaginable.”

He said the reforms made by police departments and local governments following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 feel “like a big joke."

“All around the country, people saw people getting abused by police officers, and here we are two years later. Nothing has really changed.”

Patrick Rice came from Flint Thursday with the city’s Black Lives Matter chapter. He said his No. 1 priority is holding the police accountable, beginning with unions.

“If we don’t (hold them accountable), it’s just going to be an ongoing process of normalizing the murder and slaughter of our Black men in this country," he said. "It’s like going backwards instead of forwards.”

Police initially pulled Lyoya over the morning of April 4 for an unmatched license plate, the department said. A combination of dash cam, home security, cellphone and body cam footage appears to show the officer wrestling Lyoya to the ground, telling him to "let go of the Taser," and shooting him in the back of the head.

Story continues

The footage: Grand Rapids police release video of officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights and Attorney General Dana Nessel have discussed a possible examination of GRPD for "a pattern and practice of discrimination and disparate treatment," the two bodies said in a joint release Monday.

Lyoya's funeral will take place 11 a.m. Friday at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ, 1001 33rd Street, Grand Rapids. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. The funeral is open to the public.

Support local journalism and get unlimited digital access! Subscribe for only $1 for six months!

Contact reporter Krystal Nurse at (517) 267-1344 or knurse@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @KrystalRNurse.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan Capitol protesters demand name of cop who shot Patrick Lyoya