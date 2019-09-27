Protesters to Mark Occupy Movement Anniversary: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong protesters will mark the fifth anniversary of 2014’s Occupy demonstrations this weekend with a mass rally, just days before China celebrates 70 years of Communist Party rule.

Beijing’s critics are entering their 17th week of protests, and Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Thursday took blame for the “entire unrest” that has rocked the city since June in a bid to calm tensions. Even largely peaceful gatherings have descended into chaos in recent weeks as smaller groups of hard-core protesters threw petrol bombs at police, who fired volleys of tear gas.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Hundreds Gather at Edinburgh Place (8:02 p.m.)

A crowd of protesters gathered calmly at Edinburgh Place in the city center in solidarity with people who were detained during previous protests and held at the city’s San Uk Ling Holding Center. Police officials said at a daily press conference earlier in the day that they hadn’t used the center to detain protesters since Sept. 2 -- just after one of the worst weekends of violence in the city -- because of “speculation and groundless accusations.” It held 75 protesters at the peak of its use.

Protesters had complained about the remote location and poor phone signal that made it hard for them to contact lawyers. Police said Friday that they understood this.

Police Ban Oct. 1 Protest (6:38 p.m.)

Hong Kong police issued a ban on an Oct. 1 gathering and march organized by the Civil Human Rights Front, the group’s co-vice convener Bonnie Leung said. The decision was based on events during earlier protests involving serious injuries to protesters, police officers and journalists caused by vandalism, arson, road blockages and Molotov cocktails thrown by some demonstrators, according to the letter of objection issued to CHRF. Police also said the protest locations were close to “high-risk buildings,” including subway stations and government offices, that could be subject to violence.

Arrest tally (4:15 p.m.)

Almost 1,600 people had been arrested since the movement kicked off on June 9, police said at a daily briefing on Friday.

Hundreds of demonstrators have found themselves ensnared by Hong Kong’s legal system during a summer of unrest, and securing amnesty for them has become one of the movement’s major demands. But so far, the mass detentions have done little to keep protesters off the streets.

Singapore travel advisory (4 p.m.)

Singaporean citizens are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Hong Kong, its foreign affairs ministry said, citing reports of planned protests from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 as the reason for the advisory. Its statement says demonstrations in its fellow Asian financial hub have become “increasingly unpredictable” and “take place with little or no notice and could turn violent.”

Independent inquiry possibility (Friday, 1:27 p.m.)

An adviser to Lam said he doesn’t believe she’s ruled out the possibility of an independent inquiry into police conduct, the South China Morning Post reported, referring to a major demand of protesters. Protesters see their tactics, including the frequent use of tear gas and rubber bullets, as too aggressive, and Lam on Thursday night rejected multiple demands at her forum for an investigation into police behavior.

“I can feel she is not closing the door,” Executive Council member Ronny Tong told a radio program.

Lam shoulders blame (Thursday)

Lam held her first public dialogue event on Thursday night before a skeptical crowd, fielding questions from some 130 citizens for more than two hours as protesters gathered outside. It was her first such forum since protests erupted over legislation that would allow extraditions to China.

“Everyone is very heartbroken, upset or even angry, the entire unrest is caused by the government’s work in amending the extradition law,” she said. “The government is shouldering the biggest responsibility for finding a way out.” Twenty-six of the 30 people who asked questions urged her to meet protesters’ demands.

Weekend Events

The Civil Human Rights Front plans a rally for Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of Occupy, after organizing some of the biggest mass protests in the city since its return to Chinese rule in 1997. People will gather at 7 p.m. in centrally located Tamar Park and parts of the promenade in Hong Kong Island’s central and western districts. Police approved their application for a gathering.