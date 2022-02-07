Protesters in Minneapolis decry police shooting of Amir Locke, no-knock warrants

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·2 min read
Protesters in Minneapolis denounce the police shooting of Amir Locke.
Protesters in Minneapolis denounce the police shooting of Amir Locke. Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters walked and drove through the streets of Minneapolis, calling for justice in the fatal shooting of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man.

Locke was killed Wednesday inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment while police officers carried out a no-knock search warrant in connection with a homicide investigation out of neighboring St. Paul. Locke was not named in the warrant, and Minneapolis police were criticized for initially referring to him as a "suspect," MPR News reports.

Body cam footage released by police after the shooting shows several officers yelling, "Police! Search warrant!" as they rush into the apartment. It appears that Locke was sleeping on a couch when they came inside, and was waking up as officers came closer to him. Locke is wrapped up in a blanket, and a gun can be seen in his hand. One of the officers, Mark Hanneman, then fired three shots, hitting Locke.

In a no-knock warrant, police are authorized to enter a private property without announcing their presence. In 2020, Minneapolis restricted the practice, but they were still used in certain cases, the Star Tribune reports. Following Locke's death, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said no-knock warrants would be suspended in the city. Critics of no-knock warrants say it is easy for a civilian to become disoriented during the chaos, and reach for a weapon.

Locke, who did not have a criminal record, was a delivery driver for DoorDash, and his family said because of an increase in carjackings, he decided to legally purchase a gun for protection. He was planning on moving to Texas in about a week to pursue a career in music.

You may also like

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper

South Texas butterfly sanctuary closes indefinitely due to QAnon conspiracies, escalating threats

The fantasy of a Trump-slaying Republican

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Minneapolis protests police killing of Black man

    At least 500 demonstrators rallied at Government Plaza in Minnesota's largest city three days after Locke, 22, was shot on his couch by police.The crowd assembled in below-freezing temperatures, demanding an unconditional ban on no-knock warrants, the dismissal and arrest of officers involved in the shooting, and the resignation of the mayor and police chief.The day after the killing, police released video footage from the raid, which showed Locke was holding a gun as he twisted beneath a blanket on his sofa after being roused by officers moments before he was slain.Police have said the officers were exercising a "no-knock" search warrant, which authorizes police to enter private property without first alerting occupants or announcing their presence.The warrant was issued in relation to a homicide probe led by detectives from the neighboring Saint Paul Police Department. Locke was not named in the warrant, and Minneapolis police have acknowledged it was unclear how or whether he was connected to that investigation.On Thursday, interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman told a news conference the county attorney's office was reviewing the shooting, and that video from the incident appeared to show Locke's gun pointed toward officers when they opened fire.Activists at the protest said Locke had a right to possess a weapon in his own home and was never given the chance to disarm himself in the chaotic moments as police stormed into his apartment without warning.

  • Trial of 3 cops in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause

    The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights is expected to resume Monday, after it was abruptly suspended last week because one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene in the May 2020 killing that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

  • Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career

    Before he was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer, Amir Locke had been making plans. It also left Locke's tight-knit family, friends and a community grieving for the life he didn't get to live. “Amir was a bright light, and he deserves to be able to shine,” his father, Andre Locke, said during a news conference Friday.

  • 'Who doesn't love dogs?' Echo the therapy dog joins the Eustis Police Department

    The Eustis Police Department in Lake County, Florida welcomed their new in-house therapy dog, an Australian Shepherd mix rescue dog named Echo.

  • Family of Black man killed by white neighbor demands coroner resign over online posts

    The family of a Black Missouri man fatally shot by a white neighbor late last year is calling for a […] The post Family of Black man killed by white neighbor demands coroner resign over online posts appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Syl Johnson Dies: Much-Sampled R&B Singer For ‘Different Strokes’ Was 85

    Syl Johnson, whose 1967 single “Different Strokes” has been frequently sampled by some of hip-hop’s top artists, has died at age 85. No cause of death was given. In a statement, Johnson’s family called him “a legend.” “It is with extreme sadness that our family announces the passing of Soul & Blues Hall of Fame […]

  • Bloomberg has apologized for accidentally publishing a story headlined 'Russia Invades Ukraine'

    The story appeared on Bloomberg Friday afternoon. Bloomberg said it prepares headlines "for many scenarios," adding: "We deeply regret the error."

  • Florida, unlike New York, preserves government’s true purpose: to secure our rights | Opinion

    Thousands of law enforcement officers who gathered last week in solidarity to mourn two of New York’s finest heard the words of a grieving widow, Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera, directed to her husband, brutally slain New York City Detective Jason Rivera, at his funeral.

  • Wallberg upsets 'The King' to claim Olympic moguls crown

    Suddenly handed a phone, Walter Wallberg listened, smiled and politely thanked the voice on the other end. It was the prime minister of Sweden calling to congratulate the newest king of moguls. The 21-year-old Wallberg — coming off three knee surgeries in two years — turned in the biggest run of his career to upset the reigning “King” and take home the gold medal in men’s moguls at the Beijing Olympics.

  • Patrick Mahomes won’t get over AFC title game loss until Chiefs are back in Super Bowl

    Patrick Mahomes says he won't be over the AFC championship game loss to the #Bengals until the #Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl.

  • What does Ivanka Trump know about Jan. 6? Congress is asking

    President Donald Trump was in the Oval Office with his daughter Ivanka and Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, when he made yet another push to pressure Pence. Trump again told Pence that he had a duty to reject Electoral College votes that would formalize Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, something the vice president had no authority to do in his ceremonial role in Congress that day. “You don’t have the courage to make a hard decision,” Trump told Pence, according to congressional testimony.

  • Beijing Olympics sleeping pods for the press

    High-tech sleeping cabins at the Beijing Olympics media center allow journalists to snooze or even get a massage. (Feb. 7)

  • Eileen Gu: US-China tension is trickiest slope for Olympic free skier

    The US-born athlete representing China is provoking as much talk about her politics as her prodigious skiing.

  • 'Snake oil salesmen' advised Trump on 2020 election, Pence aide Marc Short says

    According to former Vice President Mike Pence's ex-chief of staff, "snake oil salesmen" falsely told then-President Donald Trump that Pence had the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • An Oregon woman was duped into thinking she was training to be a DEA agent for almost a year, officials say

    The unidentified "trainee" told authorities she'd been given a DEA badge and photo ID, and said she'd been attending school for Criminal Justice.

  • ‘His Parents Have Called Me a Liar’: Georgia Sheriff Puts Up $500K of His Own Money to Anyone Who Can Prove Kendrick Johnson’s Death Was Not an Accident

    After being called a liar, a south Georgia sheriff offers to pay $500,000 of his own money to anyone that could prove he is not […]

  • Doski Azad wanted to live life as a trans woman in Iraq. But her estranged brother flew from Europe to murder her in a transphobic 'honor killing,' sources say.

    Police told Kurdish television that a brother of Doski Azad, a 23-year-old makeup artist from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, was the only suspect.

  • Sheriff: Sacramento County brothers face multiple child abuse charges after 14 years of abuse

    Two brothers have been arrested in Sacramento County for the abuse of children that lasted more than 14 years, authorities said. Israel Manalang, 53, and Hector Manalang, 54, were arrested on Thursday, the Sacramento Sheriff's Office said in a release. Both are facing multiple counts of lewd acts with multiple victims, some under the age of 14, that authorities say lasted from 2007 to 2021.

  • D.L. Hughley confronts Rutherford County for arresting kids: 'There have to be accomplices'

    Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley said Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport should face criminal charges for arresting children.

  • Brown Deer police chief gives briefing on shooting

    The Brown Deer Police Chief Pete Nimmer says two people were shot and killed and two people were injured Saturday at a Brown Deer apartment complex.