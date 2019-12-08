Protesters Mount Largest Rally in Six Months: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched through Hong Kong to mark Human Rights Day and press for greater democracy in the city in the biggest rally in about six months.

The rally and march from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to the Central was the first Civil Human Rights Front-organized event in four months to be given the go-ahead by the government. The front estimated that about 800,000 people took part, while police put the figure at 183,000.

Earlier in the day police said they arrested 11 people and uncovered an arms cache in a raid. Officers seized a semi-automatic pistol, bullet-proof jackets, retractable batons and pepper spray in the raid, which they suspect would have been used by an “extreme” group of people trying to attack police or “create chaos” during the rally, they said at a press conference, citing intelligence reports.

More than six months of violent protests that started because of a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China have developed into a movement for greater democracy. The activists are also calling for an independent inquiry into police conduct during the unrest.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

High Court attacked (9 p.m.)

Petrol bombs were thrown at the entrances of the city’s High Court and the Court of Final Appeal, police and the Department of Justice said in separate statements.

The attacks undermine Hong Kong’s reputation as a city governed by the rule of law, the Justice Department said. The cases were classified as arson and will be investigated by the District Investigation Team of Central District, according to the police.

Thousands crowd streets (6.30 p.m.)

Thousands of demonstrators carried on pouring through Hong Kong’s city center toward Central, with crowds backed up for kilometers in the biggest march since about 2 million people took to the streets in June.

Faceoff in Central (6 p.m.)

Protesters in Central, the destination of the march, faced off with riot police who blocked the road leading to the western districts. The demonstrators shielded themselves with umbrellas and stood their ground about 100 meters from the officers.

March begins (3.15 p.m.)

Demonstrators started leaving the park in Causeway Bay as they slowly began to march, with the procession backed up to and from the venue because of the number of people taking part.

Packed park (2 p.m.)

Victoria Park was filled with tens of thousands of protesters for the rally, which was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Crowds of protesters trying to make their way into the park were stuck in the surrounding streets. Police stood watchfully by as marchers chanted and unfurled banners calling for the government to meet their five demands.

One protester, a 24-year-old who would only identify himself as Mr. Tang, said demonstrators needed to have courage and try different things to get the government to respond.

When asked whether the last six months had changed him, Mr. Tang said: “I’m more concerned about politics, about the society and what people are fighting for. After seeing the news, we feel more angry and more concerned.”

Police ‘nervous’ (Sunday 10 a.m.)

The group suspected of being behind the arms cache that was seized is believed to have been involved in attacking the Mong Kok police station with petrol bombs on Oct. 20, police said at the press conference. Those held Sunday were aged between 20 and 63 and more arrests may follow, they said.

Li Kwai Wah, senior superintendent at the Organized Crime Triad Bureau, said police were not previously aware of protesters planning to use guns, so “we’re very nervous.”

“I am urging the protesters today to pay extra attention to their surroundings and leave the scene and report to the police if there are signs of danger,” he said.

Superintendent Li called on organizers to be in “constant communication with the police so we can take appropriate action when necessary,” in the interests of the public.

Police have categorized Sunday’s rally as a “high risk” event , and plan to deploy almost 4,000 officers for the gathering.

Rally against deportation (3 p.m.)

About 700 people rallied on Saturday against the deportation of Yuli Riswati, an Indonesian domestic worker and award-winning writer who had reported on the city’s ongoing protests, the Apple Daily said.