Protesters say the nation's capital 'feels like it's turning into a military state' as National Guard and unidentified troops patrol the streets at Trump's command

On Thursday, Army National Guard vehicles carrying troops from South Carolina and Washington, DC, lined up on 14th Street in Washington blocks from the White House.

Washington, DC, appeared to take a breather Thursday following days of unrest and clashes between protesters and law-enforcement officials in demonstrations against police brutality.

Though the nation's capital remained peaceful, protesters outside the White House said the increased security made them uneasy.

"I'm really concerned that military has been brought in and the National Guard — I think that's a really radical step," said Lia Cheek, 32, who took the day off work to protest. "Part of me feels like it's turning into a military state."

A firestorm is also brewing over the sudden appearance of unmarked federal law-enforcement officials in the area, some of whom were later identified as being from the Bureau of Prisons.

A law-enforcement veteran said that it's "incredibly unusual" for such officials to be deployed to Washington and that it's "deeply troubling" that some tried to conceal their identities.

The biggest resistance these forces encountered Thursday was the heat. Temperatures climbed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and the looming threat of thunderstorms in the nation's capital seemed to bring at least some measure of calm.

But another storm is brewing across the country, with protests continuing from coast to coast connected to the Memorial Day death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. His memorial service Thursday in Minnesota drew the Rev. Al Sharpton for a eulogy, while growing anger over President Donald Trump's response to the protests have added fresh doubts about his own reelection prospects.

Washington had been a ghost town since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it resembles a police state following the recent appearance of unmarked federal law-enforcement officers patrolling the streets and guarding important government landmarks.

Against that larger backdrop, about a hundred demonstrators gathered for a peaceful protest outside the White House shortly after noon while a smattering of Secret Service and US Park Police patrolled Lafayette Square on the other side of a tall new fence erected to block the area off from protesters.

Reporters gathered outside the boarded-up St. John's Church, which Trump used Monday as the setting for his widely criticized photo op in which he held aloft a Bible after federal agents cleared protesters from the scene with gas and rubber bullets. A few park police officers lounged on shady benches, which were theirs for the taking after tourists and locals were barred from the area.

South of the White House, members of the District of Columbia and South Carolina National Guard waited in their vehicles outside the headquarters of the US Customs and Border Protection agency.

About 500 South Carolina guardsmen arrived in Washington on Tuesday to assist with protests, but on Thursday afternoon several sat in a parked convoy as the downtown streets that were already abandoned from the coronavirus pandemic remained mostly empty. Some huddled together, while one appeared to take a midday nap in the cab of his vehicle.

One serviceman remarked that he'd been about to go on vacation, until he was called up to the nation's capital.

"We were out last night, and it was very calm, just people wanting to be heard," a staff sergeant from South Carolina told Insider. She didn't know how long they'd remain in Washington.

Around the corner, a platoon of about 30 Washington metropolitan police officers guarded the Trump International Hotel from behind a ring of metal barricades. The building hosted no guests but remains a popular site for protesters.

Up the street, eight FBI agents strolled in a tight pack past the boarded-up fast-casual restaurants and shuttered office buildings that lined 12th Street, with their agency's abbreviation beaming from bright yellow letters on their vests.

The White House is barely visible from behind two layers of fences that authorities erected to keep protesters away from the building. More

"It's a sign of who our president is — he likes to control, he likes to bully, and he's using our military and our people and our tax dollars to bully us and control us, and that's not OK," she added. "We need to keep protesting and using our voices."

Nikki Goodwin, a 45-year-old bartender from Maryland, said she was protesting outside the White House on Tuesday "just 'cause he said not to," referring to the president.