Protesters near White House demand 'Free China!'

1
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 200 protesters lit candles and shouted “Free China!” two blocks from the White House on Sunday in a show of support for demonstrations in China calling for an end to severe anti-virus controls and for political change.

Protesters in Freedom Plaza held up signs saying, “No Dictatorship, No Censorship,” demanding that President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party give up power. They held up blank sheets of paper, a symbol of opposition to the party’s pervasive censorship. Some yelled, “Free China!”

The protests erupted Nov. 25 after at least 10 people died in a fire in Urumqi, a city in China’s northwest. Authorities rejected suggestions firefighters or people trying to escape might have been blocked by anti-virus controls. But the disaster became a focus for public frustration with curbs that confine millions of people to their homes.

“I did not care much about these public issues before as it did not happen to me,” said a Chinese student who would give only her surname, Liu, due to fear of retaliation.

“The COVID policy is really improper,” said Liu. “Now that I am in a country with free speech, I shall do my best when my rights can be protected.”

Uighurs, Tibetans and members of other ethnic minorities that are targeted for surveillance and control by the Communist Party joined the protests.

“I was encouraged by the courageous young people in China,” said a man who refused to give his name.

“How can we not stand up after they did?” he said. “I shall at least let them know they were not alone.”

Recommended Stories

  • After widespread protests, China appears to ease COVID restrictions

    Following widespread protests last week over COVID restrictions, Chinese officials appear to be easing restrictions across the nation. But there was mass confusion in Beijing as thousands of COVID testing facilities closed abruptly. Elizabeth Palmer has more.

  • Bloomington North falls 49-47 to Center Grove in physical, down-to-the-buzzer battle

    Marcus Ankney was a thorn all night as another North game comes down to the last possession.

  • IHSAA basketball Sneakers for Santa roundup: Some of Indiana's best in one gym on one day

    The seven-game high school basketball Sneakers for Santa Shootout is underway at Brownsburg High School

  • CFM Holdings Limited (Catalist:5EB) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at CFM Holdings' (Catalist:5EB) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • With 49% stake, Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

    Every investor in Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited ( LON:OCN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • IU women's basketball reached new heights past 2 seasons. This year, it might be better.

    Last year's leading scorer Grace Berger is out "indefinitely," but the No. 4 Hoosiers have remained dominated in three wins since her injury.

  • Mahomes, Chiefs fall to 0-3 against Burrow's Bengals

    Patrick Mahomes had only lost to one quarterback three times — until Sunday. Mahomes fell to 0-3 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, including playoffs, when Burrow rallied his team to a 27-24 victory. Tom Brady is the only other QB with three wins over Mahomes, but he also has three losses.

  • Foxconn sees COVID-hit China plant back at full output in late Dec-early Jan -source

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Apple supplier Foxconn expects its COVID-hit Zhengzhou plant in China to resume full production around late December to early January, a Foxconn source said on Monday, after worker unrest last month disrupted the world's biggest iPhone factory. The Zhengzhou plant has been grappling with strict COVID-19 restrictions that have fuelled discontent among workers over conditions at the factory. Following the November unrest, that saw workers clash with security personnel, Foxconn could have seen more than 30% of the Zhengzhou site's November production affected, Reuters reported last month citing a source familiar with the matter.

  • Patrick Henry in China

    The quest for liberty is universal

  • Goodbye, Gary Lezak. You were the Kansas City community’s best neighbor for many years

    Our own Mr. Rogers of meteorology will be missed. | Opinion

  • High School Hot Shot - David Kim

    One Catholic Memorial senior shared his story of his upbringing from Korea to the United States, and a discovery of his love for a sport that spans the globe. That's what makes David Kim this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

  • 91 Elf On The Shelf Ideas To See You Through December

    These are greeeeeat for when you're racking your brain at 5 a.m. before the kids wake up.View Entire Post ›

  • Devastated by DQ at Q-Series, Alana Uriell is determined to bounce back

    Alana Uriell was disqualified from Q-Series after signing for an incorrect score. Now, she's hoping to learn from her mistake and fight her way back to the LPGA.

  • 12 years later, Phoenix double murder remains unsolved

    It's been 12 years since two Phoenix roommates were found dead in their home, and police have increased the reward for information that could lead investigators to their killer.

  • EXPLAINER: Congress is acting on gay, interracial marriage

    Legislation that ensures same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized as legal unions appears headed for final approval and President Joe Biden's signature, a bipartisan agreement that reflects a wider acceptance of gay rights in both Congress and the country. For many of the couples whose marriages will be protected, approval of the Respect for Marriage Act brought a sense of relief and was cause for celebration. The measure advanced due to supporters’ fears that a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court may undo rights that took decades to obtain, just as the court overturned the longstanding right to abortion earlier this year.

  • Monday's EU-US trade talks overshadowed by tax concerns on climate measure

    Top European Union officials intend to complain loudly to their U.S. counterparts at a trade meeting on Monday about the bloc's electric vehicles being cut off from tax credits in U.S. President Joe Biden's signature climate law. But the 27-country bloc fears that the $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act with its generous tax credits of $7,500 for Tesla, Ford and other North American-made EVs, will significantly damage European automakers. Participants include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager.

  • House in Poland where refugees from Ukraine lived burned to the ground

    On 3 December, a house with refugees from Ukraine caught fire in the Polish village of Wszczęcie near Słupsk (Pomeranian Voivodeship). Source: Polsat news, European Pravda reports Details: There were 33 people living in an outbuilding converted for human habitation.

  • G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

    KYIV (Reuters) -A Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production. The G7 nations and Australia on Friday agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after European Union members overcame resistance from Poland. Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter.

  • Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights

    The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. Smith says her Christian faith prevents her from creating websites celebrating same-sex marriages.

  • Ukrainian attack drone passes a number of tests

    State concern Ukroboronprom conducted a number of successful tests of a Ukrainian attack drone with a range of destruction of a thousand kilometres. Source: Natalia Sad, press secretary of Ukroboronprom, on a joint information telethon, Ukrinform reports Quote from Sad: "Today, a number of stages of successful testing are complete.