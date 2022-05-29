Protesters and NRA members standoff in Houston amid annual convention

Storyful

Republican Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by gun-reform activists at a Houston restaurant on Friday night, May 27, hours after he spoke at the NRA Convention which drew protesters.Video taken by the group Indivisible Houston shows Benjamin Hernandez pretending to pose for a photo with Cruz at the Uptown Sushi restaurant. Hours before, Cruz addressed NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum, saying, “What stops armed bad guys is armed good guys.”In the video, Hernandez asks Cruz, “What about background checks? […] Is that so hard?”“Why does this keep happening?” Hernandez asked.On May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Officials later said the gunman was inside the school building for “approximately an hour” while officers evacuated other classrooms and established a specialized team. Credit: Indivisible Houston via Storyful