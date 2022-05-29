Protesters and NRA members standoff in Houston amid annual convention

The NRA held its annual convention for the first time since 2019 this weekend in Houston, just 300 miles away from Uvalde, the site of the school shooting. Gun control advocates and NRA members confronted each other this weekend in the city as emotions ran high. Robert Costa reports from Houston.

