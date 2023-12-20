Protesters Paint ‘Free Gaza’ on Steps of Lincoln Memorial

The Lincoln Memorial steps in Washington, D.C., were vandalized with paint overnight on Tuesday with phrases like “Free Gaza,” according to U.S. Park Police. ABC News reported that police first noticed the graffiti early Wednesday morning on the west side of the Reflecting Pool and Lincoln Memorial Circle, and the monument has been closed to visitors to allow for clean-up. The U.S. Park Service told the outlet on Wednesday that the removal process may necessitate multiple washes over the span of several days. This incident comes amid other instances of defacement over the war in Gaza, with The Hill stating that many local and congressional members’ offices in D.C. have reported vandalism in recent weeks. In addition, ABC News said that protesters spray-painted “Free Palestine” on several statues in Lafayette Square. U.S. Park Police are still investigating and have asked for tips from the public.

Steps leading to the Lincoln Memorial have been defaced with red paint. @NationalMallNPS crews are cleaning it up. No word on who did this but that person/persons have left the area. Updates as we get them. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/bpAtZwbiBz — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) December 20, 2023

