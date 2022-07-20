Sri Lanka: 'If we want change we need new faces'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Secunder Kermani - BBC News, Colombo, Sri Lanka
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka since 2022
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    8th President of Sri Lanka
Supporters of Ranil Wickremesinghe celebrate
While some have celebrated the new president's election many Sri Lankans are disappointed that the ex-prime minister has the top job.

Gathered outside the Presidential offices, still under the control of a small band of protesters - with the entrance hall turned into a community library - a number of activists watched a live stream from Sri Lanka's parliament on their phones as Ranil Wickremesinghe was selected as the island's new leader.

On the steps, a small group began chanting "Ranil Go Home" but the reigning mood was one of disappointment and resignation rather than overwhelming outrage.

Protest leaders had vowed not to accept Mr Wickremesinghe as president, dismissing him as too close an ally of the ousted former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, blamed for the dire economic crisis currently engulfing Sri Lanka.

Mr Wickremesinghe had been serving as Prime Minister since May.

During huge, unprecedented protests earlier this month, massive, angry crowds took over his official residence and offices, whilst others set fire to his family home.

The same protests also targeted Mr Rajapaksa, forcing him to flee the country and then resign, with Mr Wickremesinghe taking over as acting president.

Today 134 members of Sri Lanka's parliament voted for him to take over permanently - his closest rival received 82 votes.

Ranil Wickremesinghe
Mr Wickremesinghe faces the task of leading the country out of its economic collapse.

Nuzly Hameem, a leading activist from the protest movement, told the BBC, "people are burnt out after four months of continuous protest."

Nonetheless he listed a series of demands that have been laid out, including changes to the constitution and decreasing the power of the president, as well as calling fresh elections within a year after providing "relief" to the people.

Many in the movement appeared unnerved by the speed at which it had grown and the street power it had accumulated, worried about the possibility of violence.

Last week, they handed back control of the official buildings, barring the President's Secretariat, next door to the main protest camp on a seaside strip known as Galle Face.

Mr Hameem said he was disappointed the country had to "settle" for Mr Wickremesinghe, despite having successfully ousted his powerful predecessor, but added, "when an election comes, people will have a sense of how to vote next time."

Mr Wickremesinghe has served as Prime Minister on six previous occasions, though he never completed a term and is regarded as having long desired to become president.

Now finally in office, however, he will face unenviable challenges.

Sri Lanka's economy remains in a deep crisis.

A series of disastrous policy decisions, coupled with the after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic means the country's foreign reserves have all but run out, leaving the government unable to afford to import enough fuel or medicine, while food prices have soared.

There are queues at petrol stations stretching for miles, with drivers often sleeping in their cars for more than a week to get to the front.

Sir Lankan Tuktuk drivers queue for fuel.
Drivers have been queuing for days for fuel and many have been unable to travel as a result of the shortages

Last month inflation was measured at more than 50%, but at a market in the capital Colombo, stallholders said the price of most items had doubled or tripled since last year.

Padma Kanthi, a mother of three, whose husband works as a labourer, wells up with tears as she describes her daily struggle.

"Everything is so expensive, my children ask me for milk in the morning but I can't afford it, " she says. "I feel so bad… the electricity in our home has been cut off because we couldn't pay the bills."

With long queues for gas cylinders, and steep rises in its cost, alongside fruit and vegetables it's become common to see small bundles of firewood for sale in Sri Lanka's markets, with some families forced to light fires in order to cook their meals.

Jayanthi Karunarathne cares for her two grandchildren, one of whom has learning difficulties.

"We've been using firewood for the past three months," she says, "I got gas and kerosene once by queuing up, but after that I couldn't get it at all."

Some have had to cut down the number of meals they eat.

With the help of family and friends, Ms Karunarathne, who works as a dressmaker, still manages to provide three meals a day for her grandsons, but she's reduced the amount she cooks.

Jayanthi Karunarathne cooking
Sri Lanka's severe fuel shortage is leaving many unable to cook or power their vehicles.

"We never expected this to happen, we own our own house," she told the BBC, speaking from her small patio lined with flower pots.

"I've never had to live like this before, but now I have to for the sake of my grandchildren, it's hard."

The Sri Lankan government is in talks about restructuring its debts to foreign countries, and is also discussing a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund, but that would likely entail tax rises and reduced public spending.

Further political instability would make those negotiations even more challenging, but many involved in the protests feel real "change" can only happen when those linked to the current crisis are replaced.

Waiting in a queue for fuel, stretching for miles along a main road facing the ocean, some drivers were hopeful that Mr Wickremesinghe's political experience meant he would be best placed to guide the country going forwards.

Others were furious. "These people have been ruling for the past 70-odd years, they have been stealing, how can we expect good things to happen?!" asked Anil, a retired truck driver indignantly.

"We should beat them and throw them out… If we want change we need new faces."

Further down the queue, Mukesh, a Tuktuk driver, says wistfully, "we don't want change, we just want our country to go back to what it was before all this."

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president among PM, 2 rivals

    Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse. Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, is a seasoned politician with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs and has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund. The 73-year-old Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister by deposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May to help restore Sri Lanka's international credibility.

  • Ace of Trades: Music took him around the world but he settled at Muskingum University

    He’s home. But he’s also roughly 9,000 miles from home. All for the love of music – and teaching. Sri Lankan native teaches at Muskingum University.

  • Protesters in Sri Lanka vow to fight on

    STORY: The six-time prime minister garnered 134 votes in the 225-member parliament, despite public anger with the ruling elite after months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines.Sri Lanka's presidential secretariat was stormed by a sea of protesters in early July, forcing out then incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe, who took over as acting president last week, is a lawyer with a reputation as a wily political operator. He is seen as close to the Rajapaksa family."Our country is facing massive challenges and we have to work on a new strategy to fulfil the aspirations of the people," the 73-year-old leader said after his victory.

  • Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe voted president

    STORY: Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected president by Sri Lanka's parliament on Wednesday (July 20).Despite fierce public opposition to the acting president's candidacy, he secured 134 votes in the 225-member house.Supporters hope his long experience in government will help end the country's most crippling economic and political crisis in seven decades.After he was elected, Wickremesinghe spoke of the mass protests that led to the ouster of the previous president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa."The economy of the country today is in a very difficult place. Young men and women are asking for change in the system. There are many problems in the world and we must proceed without getting caught in them. To go forward we need to come up with a new program. What the people are asking of us is not the old politics. the parliament must unite in the face of these issues."Many who took to the streets last week had wanted Wickremesinghe gone too, labelling him an ally of the Rajapaksa family.But so far, protests have been muted after the vote.The presidential secretariat that was stormed by sea of protesters in early July, was almost deserted on Wednesday as Wickremesinghe was voted in.Soon after the election result was announced, a burst of chants broke out against Wickremesinghe.It lasted only a few minutes, before the small group of protesters left the steps of the secretariat.But some vowed to keep up their protest against new leader."We won't back down, we won't let this be, we won't settle for any less because at the same time this is exactly what we are fighting for. We're fighting to not settle for any less, to not be comfortable in the uncomfortable but fight for what we deserveWickremesinghe served as Sri Lanka's prime minister a record six times and unsuccessfully ran for president twice.His experience in senior government positions, and reputation as a shrewd operator, should count in his favor as he seeks a way out of the crisis.

  • Factbox-Policy views of final two candidates in race to succeed UK's Boris Johnson

    The race to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister was on Wednesday reduced to the final two candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who will go forward for a summer of campaigning to win over the around 200,000 Conservative Party members who make the final decision. On tax: As finance minister, Sunak set Britain on course to have its biggest tax burden since the 1950s.

  • Texas Salaries Are Climbing, Closing the Gap With Silicon Valley

    (Bloomberg) -- Salaries for workers in Austin and other large Texas cities are climbing toward Silicon Valley levels as a surge in corporate relocations to the Lone Star State drives up demand for employees.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingOffice jobs in the capital city now command almost 25% higher pay on average than

  • Sri Lanka Picks Ex-Leader’s Ally as President, Risking Fury

    (Bloomberg) -- Ranil Wickremesinghe was voted in as Sri Lanka’s president backed by a majority of lawmakers from ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s party, a development that could reignite street protests in the bankrupt nation and scuttle bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe Inst

  • Shafique steers Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka in 1st test

    Abdullah Shafique scored an unbeaten 160 to lead Pakistan to a record run chase and a four-wicket victory on Wednesday in a series-opening cricket test that went ahead despite a political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka. A rain delay after lunch on Day 5 slowed down Pakistan’s push for victory with 11 runs still required, but it really was only a matter of time.

  • Inflation hits 13-year-high in South Africa

    STORY: South Africa's headline consumer inflation hit a 13-year-high in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday (July 20).In annual terms inflation was 7.4%, more than forecast by analysts polled by Reuters who had predicted a rise to 7.2% from 6.5% in May.The pickup in inflation in Africa's most advanced economy comes the day before the South African Reserve Bank is due to announce an interest rate decision.Analysts expect a further 50 basis point rise in the repo rate - the rate at which commercial banks borrow from the central bank.That would mark the fifth increase in a row.June headline inflation was the highest since May 2009, during the global financial crisis.Statistics SA figures showed food and fuel prices continue to be major drivers of price pressure.They have soared globally due to the war in Ukraine.Fuel prices were up 45.3% in June, the largest annual increase since the agency's consumer price index series began in 2009.Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 8.6%, the highest annual rate since March 2017 when the country was recovering from severe drought.

  • India central bank prepared to spend $100 billion more defending rupee - source

    MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's central bank is prepared to sell a sixth of its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee against a rapid depreciation after it plumbed record lows in recent weeks, a senior source aware of the central bank's thinking told Reuters. The rupee has lost over 7% of its value in 2022 and weakened past the psychological level of 80 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday, but the source said the fall would have been far bigger if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had not stepped in to stem the decline. The RBI's currency reserves have fallen by more than $60 billion from its peak of $642.450 billion in early September, in part due to valuation changes, but largely on the back of dollar selling intervention.

  • Hot and muggy Wednesday with severe storms and even a tornado possible by late afternoon

    The weather service says there is a "slight" risk for some of the storms to become severe on Wednesday.

  • Putin faces second war front as Chechens threaten new offensive in Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin could be facing a second war front as Chechen forces opposed to his war in Ukraine threaten to launch their own offensive.

  • All we know about Ivana Trump's funeral — including where, when, and who's (probably) going

    The funeral of Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, is Wednesday. Trump himself is expected to attend.

  • ‘We’re Losing’ but Moscow Will Never Admit It, Russian Soldier Says

    AFP via GettyAs Russia openly announced its plan to seize more Ukrainian land on Wednesday, a Russian soldier was caught spilling to relatives back home that Vladimir Putin’s troops are “losing,” according to Ukrainian intelligence.Audio shared by Ukraine’s Security Service is said to capture an intercepted phone call between a soldier based in the Kharkiv region and a female relative outside Moscow. It was not immediately clear when the conversation took place, but the unnamed man’s complaints

  • Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection of demand to revoke reporting awards

    Former President Trump on Monday cast the Pulitzer Prize board’s rejection of his demand to revoke awards given to The New York Times and The Washington Post as “running cover” for “the biggest reporting failure in modern history.” The board earlier Monday said it would not fulfill multiple requests by Trump to rescind awards to…

  • The 18 House Republicans who voted against a resolution to support Finland, Sweden joining NATO

    More than a dozen House Republicans voted against a resolution on Monday that expressed support for Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The House passed the measure, which had bipartisan sponsorship, in a 394-18 vote, with all the opposition coming from the Republican Party. Two Democrats and 17 Republicans did not vote. Eighteen House Republicans objected…

  • Trump-Backed Senate Candidate Scorched By The Best Man At His Wedding

    "As someone who loves and used to respect you: What happened to you?” the best man from Blake Masters' wedding asked him.

  • Donald Trump stars at Ivana Trump's funeral despite his love-hate relationship with funerals in general

    The former president attended first wife Ivana Trump's funeral with his wife, Melania. He generally shuns funerals, with some notable exceptions.

  • Russian occupiers want to close Kherson bridge after Armed Forces of Ukraine hit it for the second time Russian media

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY 2022, 12:49 The Russian media has reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck the Antonivka Road Bridge in Kherson for the second time in two days, and now the occupiers have said that it should be closed.

  • "There used to be 670 of us, but now there are only 130": occupier complains in intercepted phone call that everyone is being sent to war

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY 2022, 17:59 In the latest intercepted conversation, an occupier is complaining to his friend that they don't receive the salaries promised by the government, and that literally anyone is being dragged into the war.