Riot Police Break Up Causeway Bay Protest: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong riot police broke up protests blocking roads in Causeway Bay and fired tear gas in the popular shopping district, capping a weekend of violent demonstrations across the city that marked the ninth week of civil unrest in the Asian financial capital.

Earlier Sunday, police used gas to deter hundreds of black-clad protesters, many wearing hard hats, goggles and gas masks, from approaching the China liaison office in Sai Wan.

The protest movement that began as weekend marches has shifted form and become a part of daily life, with disquiet growing in the Asian financial hub. Dozens of people appeared in court last week on a colonial-era rioting charge that carries a 10-year prison term -- signaling the city’s Beijing-backed government is heeding calls for a stronger response, bolstered by support from Chinese authorities.

Demonstrations began nearly nine weeks ago over opposition to legislation easing extraditions to China, and demands have since widened to include Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s resignation, the release of people detained at previous protests and an inquiry into the police’s use of force.

Causeway Bay protest dispersed (9:18 p.m.)

Some protesters fled after police arrived to disperse them from a main thoroughfare. Earlier they also briefly blocked the entrance of the city’s busiest cross-harbour tunnel again. Dozens of them quickly left behind the chaotic traffic, chanting “Monday, strike.”

Protesters damaged traffic lights on Hennessy Road, paralyzing traffic in the area, the government said in a statement. Police warned the protesters to stop the vandalism. The police also released a video on Facebook showing a dye they plan to spray to help them identify protesters. The dye, which police said is edible and harmless to humans, can be added to water jet packs or tear gas.

Sunday marches kick off (6 p.m.)

Two marches kicked off on Sunday afternoon, one on the western side of Hong Kong island and the other in the New Territories district of Tseung Kwan O.

The New Territories attracted thousands who moved directly to the local police station. Some protesters hurled projectiles at the building, breaking windows and drawing a warning from police that the crowd would be dispersed. Police issued a statement advising the public to leave the area immediately.

The island march started at the expat-friendly residential neighborhood of Kennedy Town and was scheduled to end at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun.

One of the protesters in Kennedy Town, 61-year-old church secretary Danny Yuen, said he was worried that the clashes could lead to serious injuries or death, which would “affect society’s stability.”

“I don’t like to see the violence, I’d like to see a peaceful way to engage with the government, but the government is forcing this way onto people,” he said. “If the government would retract the bill, it would reduce tensions.”

China won’t sit back (11 a.m.)

Police said in a statement Sunday that at least 20 vehicles were damaged and officers’ safety was put at risk when protesters hurled bricks and other objects into the station with “large catapults.” When police dispersed the crowd some protesters hurled petrol bombs and other objects at officers, who fired tear gas to try to quell the violence, police said.

At least 20 people were arrested for offenses including unlawful assembly and assault, according to the statement.

Xinhua said in a commentary that the central government would not sit back and let the situation continue, while reiterating that it’s sticking to the one country, two systems regime. The news agency warned “evil forces which are trying to challenge the central government’s authority, to destroy the one country, two systems bottom line” that they will be judged by history.

The report accused protesters of throwing a Chinese national flag into the sea in an act that is an insult to all Chinese nationals including Hong Kong residents.

Two marches are planned for Sunday afternoon, one in the western side of Hong Kong island, ending in the area near China’s liaison office; the other in the New Territories neighborhood of Tseung Kwan O.

Government Condemns Acts of Protesters (2:16 a.m.)

The Hong Kong government in a statement expressed regret over what it termed protesters’ “violent” and “radical” actions, including barricading major roads in the Yau Tsim Mong district and the entrance to the Cross Harbor Tunnel. It said the actions went beyond what a “civilized society” considers freedom of expression. “We express regret over such behaviors which are illegal and disregard the public order and the needs of other members of the public.” Acts that defaced the national flag were also condemned.