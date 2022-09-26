Protesters rage against Iran's government

Storyful

Women cut their hair during a protest in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, September 25, following the death in police custody of a 22-year-old woman in Iran earlier this month.Footage by Anthony Lazon shows three women cutting their hair on Dealey Plaza on Sunday afternoon.Protests erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested by the country’s morality police for allegedly breaking the strict dress code for women.Women have also taken to social media to post footage of themselves cutting their hair in protest of Amini’s death.At least 41 people, including demonstrators and security forces, have been killed since the protests began, according to reports, while over 700 have reportedly been arrested. Credit: Anthony Lazon via Storyful