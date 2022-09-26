3

Protesters rage against Iran's government

The largest anti-government protests in Iran in years are growing even louder since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. Ramy Inocencio spoke with one of her relatives, who accuses authorities of torturing her.

Recommended Stories

  • How the world is protesting Iran over Mahsa Amini's death and women's rights

    Mahsa Amini's death in police custody sparked remarkable moments of defiance by women and men around the globe.

  • Defence manufacturer Saab to set up new facility in India, make weapons system

    Swedish defence products company Saab will set up a facility to manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India, a top executive said on Tuesday, as the company looks to ramp up production. The facility will begin production in 2024, Senior Vice President Gorgen Johansson told reporters at a news conference. Johansson declined to provide detail on the investment that the company is likely to make in the facility.

  • In Syrian north, women protest over death of Iran's Amini

    Hundreds of women protested in Kurdish-controlled northern Syria on Monday over the death of an Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of Iran's morality police, with some cutting their hair and burning headscarves in an echo of demonstrations in Iran. Mahsa Amini, 22, died earlier this month after being arrested in Tehran by police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress. Protesters held aloft pictures of Amini as they marched through a street in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli.

  • Women Cut Their Hair at Iran Protest in Dallas

    Women cut their hair during a protest in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, September 25, following the death in police custody of a 22-year-old woman in Iran earlier this month.Footage by Anthony Lazon shows three women cutting their hair on Dealey Plaza on Sunday afternoon.Protests erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested by the country’s morality police for allegedly breaking the strict dress code for women.Women have also taken to social media to post footage of themselves cutting their hair in protest of Amini’s death.At least 41 people, including demonstrators and security forces, have been killed since the protests began, according to reports, while over 700 have reportedly been arrested. Credit: Anthony Lazon via Storyful

  • Elon Musk wants to beat censors in Iran. What about India and China?

    Elon Musk’s plan to offer satellite internet service in Iran and Cuba is stressing his unusual definition of free speech.

  • VIDEO: Hurricane Ian brings flooding threat to Seminole County

    Hurricane Ian brings flooding threat to Seminole County

  • How Iran's crackdown on protests could become larger and deadlier than ever

    Iran has entered its 10th day of nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. Amini had been detained by morality police on Sept. 13 for allegedly violating a religious law that decrees that a woman should wear a headscarf. She died three days later.

  • Iran says U.S. attempting to use unrest to weaken country

    Iran faced more international criticism on Monday over the death of a woman in police custody that triggered nationwide protests after Tehran accused the United States of using the unrest to try to destabilise the country. Iran has cracked down on the biggest demonstrations since 2019, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 after she was detained by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress. But the measures have not stopped Iranians from calling for the fall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the rest of the clerical establishment.

  • At least 75 people have been killed during Iran unrest following death of Mahsa Amini

    Mahsa Amini was “tortured, according to eyewitnesses,” and was eventually “hit on her head” before collapsing, her cousin told CBS News. Her death has sparked protests around the world — and at least 75 people have been killed during the unrest in Iran.

  • Demonstrators march on Michigan Avenue to show support for protesters in Iran

    The protesters are speaking out against the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

  • Hundreds of protesters in Atlanta express outrage over death of Mahsa Amini

    Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the CNN headquarters in Atlanta to protest the murder of Mahsa Amini. Reports say she was jailed and tortured--allegedly, until she died--for wearing her head scarf incorrectly in Iran.

  • Cousin of Mahsa Amini, Iranian woman whose death sparked deadly protests, speaks out

    Protests in Iran have unfolded into what may be the biggest civil unrest in a decade. Ramy Inocencio spoke with Mahsa Amini's cousin, marking the first time a relative of the dead woman has spoken to the U.S. news media.

  • Iranian protests grow over death of Mahsa Amini

    The protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini have grown to more than 80 cities.

  • Thailand Lifts All Covid-19 Restrictions October 1st

    On October 1st Thailand will no longer require tourists to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter the country.

  • Protests continue in Iran

    Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have spread across at least 46 cities, towns, and villages in Iran.

  • Here to stay? China's cityscapes transformed by thousands of COVID test booths

    A thousand days since the World Health Organization (WHO) was told of a "viral pneumonia" in central China, many countries have returned to pre-COVID-19 life. Not so China itself - in cities big or small, routine PCR testing is the new normal. On Dec. 31, 2019, the WHO's office in China was informed of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province.

  • FEMA on how to prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida

    Hurricane Ian is gaining strength as it moves towards Florida’s gulf coast, threatening to bring strong winds, flash flooding as well as a likely storm surge. Assistant Administrator for Response and Recovery at FEMA, Anne Bink, joins News NOW to explain how the agency is helping people prepare for the storm to make landfall in the U.S. and whether to expect evacuation orders around the state later in the week.

  • 12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London

    British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views.

  • Iran protests continue as crackdown escalates

    Anti-government protests in Iran continue over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the country's morality police. CBS News’ Ramy Inocencio reports. Then, Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, joins John Dickerson on “Prime Time” to discuss the ongoing protests.

  • Woman cuts Iranian ID and hair during protest

    A woman cut up her Iranian identity card in Vancouver on Sunday, in protest against the Iranian government after the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the country’s “morality police.” She then cut her hair, to cheers from the crowd. A cameraman also shaved his head in solidarity.