Protesters raise sculpture at Cuomo's NYC office

Demonstrators gathered in front of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Monday to protest subminimum wages. They said a tipped wage structure forces workers to put up with harassment from customers or the risk of not being paid. (March 8)

Video Transcript

KIM RUSSELL: You know, this site was chosen a while back because Governor Cuomo had promised to get rid of subminimum wage. And he never did. Since then, these allegations have come out. And it just further proves our point, you know, that we need to not only end subminimum wage.

But we also need to end workplace harassment. Women's March has called for him to resign. You know, he holds the highest office in the state. And therefore, he should be held to the highest standard.

