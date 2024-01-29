Protesters rally against Awaken Church's Coronado debut
Protesters said the church founders have posted hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community on social media.
Garry Tan, whose success in Silicon Valley has likely inspired many of the founders he mentors, is once again attracting attention for his posts on the social platform X. On Friday night, the Y Combinator president, investor, and former entrepreneur, published a post that might have prompted some to wonder if his X account was hacked. Wrote Tan, addressing seven San Francisco supervisors who oversee the delivery of local government services: "Fuck Chan Peskin Preston Walton Melgar Ronen Safai Chan as a label and motherfucking crew ... And if you are down with Peskin Preston Walton Melgar Ronen Safai Chan as a crew fuck you too ... Die slow motherfuckers."
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has resigned from the e-commerce group's board, the two said Saturday. Sachin Bansal, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's other co-founder, left the board in 2018 after scuffle with the investors. Binny Bansal, who reserved the rights to stay on Flipkart's board for as long as he preferred, cited conflict of interest with his new venture as the reason for the move.
As the S&P 500 sits at an all-time high, a basic truth is written in plain sight on every long-term chart. All-time highs are not rare, and they're often followed by new all-time highs.
McMahon was accused of heinous behavior by a former WWE employee earlier this week.
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise are also not immune to the effects of deepfake technology.
Flexport, a logistics company with $2.7 billion in venture and debt funding, is reportedly planning additional layoffs. Flexport communications head Liyan Chen declined to comment on the report in an email to TechCrunch. Flexport, which provides freight forwarding and brokerage services, announced similar cuts in October, when founder Ryan Petersen returned as CEO and slashed the company's workforce by 20% — affecting about 600 workers.
Tensions have been high in the Cities: Skylines community since the launch of the sequel in October.
Mercedes-Benz accidentally exposed a trove of internal data after leaving a private key online that gave “unrestricted access” to the company’s source code, according to the security research firm that discovered it. Shubham Mittal, co-founder and chief technology officer of RedHunt Labs, alerted TechCrunch to the exposure and asked for help in disclosing to the car maker. The London-based cybersecurity company said it discovered a Mercedes employee’s authentication token in a public GitHub repository during a routine internet scan in January.
The media and entertainment industry's reckoning will continue in 2024 with more layoffs underway.
New York City has officially become the first city in the US to designate social media as a “public health hazard.”
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
"Reality shifting" has become increasingly popular on TikTok, and so-called shifters claim that they are able to visit alternate realities.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
Alinea Invest, a fintech app offering AI-powered wealth management aimed at Gen Z women, has $3.4 million in seed funding ahead of the launch of a virtual AI assistant that will help users with their investing needs. The fundraising comes on the heels of 225,000 downloads of Alinea's app, leading to a revenue run rate of $1.8 million, allowing the New York area startup's six-person team to operate profitably. Founded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Alinea was created by co-founders Anam Lakhani and Eve Halimi, as well as CTO Daniel Nissenbaum who met at Barnard College and Columbia University.
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
Fantuan, a Vancouver, Canada–based Asian food delivery company, announced it acquired Chowbus’ delivery business line. Chicago-based Chowbus also started out as a delivery service in 2016, focused on providing a way for mom-and-pop Asian restaurants to expand their customer base. Co-founders Suyu Zhang and Linxin Wen grew the company to over 20 cities by 2020 and raised over $108 million in venture capital funding, including a $33 million round in 2020.
Twitch is introducing a new tier to its premium revenue share program — currently known as the "Partner Plus Program" — that would grant a 60/40 revenue split and has lower qualification requirements than the existing tier, expanding access to smaller creators. Under the existing program, Partner Plus streamers receive 70% of the first $100,000 of net subscription revenue, and then 50% of any revenue after that. In a blog post, Twitch acknowledged that the cap "limited the earnings and growth opportunities" for streamers and "served as a disincentive."
Two people managed to swim out of a Jeep Patriot after it began falling into a 12-foot-long sinkhole in Vancouver, Washington.
French small launch developer Latitude has closed $30 million in new capital as it eyes the first flight of its Zephyr rocket in 2025. While other rocket companies are going bigger, developing even more massive rockets, Latitude is taking a different approach: light, small and hopefully cheap enough to beat out competitors. In a statement, Latitude CEO and co-founder Stanislas Maximin said 2024 would be a “pivotal year” before Zephyr’s first flight in 2025.