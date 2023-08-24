Protesters rally against Fukushima wastewater release

STORY: On South Korea's Haeundae beach, environmental groups held a rally where more than 30 activists were seen chanting and waving flags, while placing yellow plastic sheets with radioactive marks on the beach to symbolize the ocean contaminated by the treated radioactive water.

South Korean police also arrested at least 14 college students who stormed a building housing the Japanese embassy in Seoul to protest Tokyo's decision, an organizer and a Reuters witness said.

In Hong Kong, dozens of protesters marched through the financial district, brandishing banners opposing the Fukushima wastewater release and posters of Japan's leader Fumio Kishida in a symbolic Chinese funeral frame.