Protesters rally to demand Native activist's release

Feb. 8—ALBUQUERQUE — Dozens of human rights activists staged a rally Monday to demand clemency for imprisoned Native activist Leonard Peltier.

Protesters carried placards and delivered impassioned speeches outside the federal courthouse in downtown Albuquerque, addressing their calls for social justice to authorities inside the building, as well as passing traffic on Lomas Boulevard.

"I'm here seeking justice for an innocent man," said Norman Patrick Brown, a member of the Leonard Peltier Defense Committee. "He's been there for 46 years. He's ill. He's frail. I think it's time that we set him free."

The rally was organized by The Red Nation, a Native American advocacy coalition, and was timed to underscore the date of Peltier's arrest on Feb. 6, 1976. Peltier was convicted of aiding and abetting the killing of two FBI agents in a June 26, 1975, shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Peltier, 77, is serving two consecutive life sentences at federal prison in Coleman, Fla.

Monday's emergency action, one of many across the country, was more urgent than past rallies because Peltier announced he had contracted COVID-19 while in prison.

Rally attendees sang songs, chanted slogans and offered prayers and testimonials, while passing drivers honked horns in solidarity. One attendee lit a sage stick and blessed the crowd.

Peltier's imprisonment has galvanized many Native Americans, who see the issue in the broader contexts of colonialism and racism.

"Every single time I hear another person has been discriminated, put in jail for no reason, you're not doing your job," Kimberly Wahpepah said.

Wahpepah was holding her young son in her arms and wore a red-painted handprint over her mouth. Directing her comments to the occupants in the courthouse, she said, "I know you can hear me, and I'm not afraid to look you in the face."

Justine Teba, communications coordinator for The Red Nation, read a letter Peltier recently wrote to advocates for his release.

"COVID has turned Coleman prison back to the Dark Ages," Teba read aloud. "For many who did not receive a death penalty, we now start staring down the face of one."

Two other men arrested in connection with the 1975 shooting were acquitted by a jury on grounds of self-defense. Peltier was tried separately because he had fled to Canada and had to be extradited.

The FBI and the prosecution in Peltier's trial have faced accusations from advocates of coercing witnesses and tampering with evidence. Appeals for clemency through the years have received support from many human rights advocates, including Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mother Teresa.

Peltier has sought clemency from previous presidents but never received a pardon. President Joe Biden now has the power to pardon Peltier, as well as the power to release him under new Department of Justice rules pertaining to prisoners who have contracted COVID-19.