Protesters rally after man found dead in Fulton County jail, family says he was eaten by bed bugs

Local groups are calling for more action after a Fulton County inmate died in September.

Lashawn Thompson’s family told Channel 2 Action News he was eaten alive by bedbugs while in the Fulton County jail.

On Saturday protesters rallied at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta. They claim the Fulton County jail has a culture of cruelty and unnecessary overcrowding.

The death of Lashawn Thompson in a bug-infested cell last September sparked the protest.

“Lashawn Thompson and any other inmate who loses his life, their life, and has continued to lose their life in Fulton County, their blood is on the hands of our politicians,” Dominique Grant with Woman on the Rise Georgia said.

Photos provided by the family’s lawyer show a jail cell in deplorable condition and pictures of Thompson’s body, of his face, and torso covered with bugs.

Thompson was arrested last June for simple battery, a misdemeanor.

Attorney Michael Harper said Thompson was diagnosed with schizophrenia but was physically healthy when booked into jail.

“There is no excuse for a mentally ill inmate to be left alone in a jail, abandoned to die,” Harper said.

While the investigation into the inmate’s death continues the sheriff’s office told Channel 2 Action News it is addressing sanitary conditions including the infestation problem.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, sent Channel 2 Action News a written response saying a “full investigation was launched” into the circumstances surrounding Thompson’s death.

“First and foremost, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend condolences to the family Lashawn Thompson.

“The manner and cause of death was listed as ‘undetermined’ by the county medical examiner. A full investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Thompson’s death. As a part of that ongoing investigation, immediate action was taken, including but not limited to:

• approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the Fulton County Jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings and

• updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions

“The ongoing investigation is examining details regarding the medical care provided and ultimately will determine whether any criminal charges are warranted in this case.

“The health, well-being and security of inmates in our care is our top priority. It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained and healthy environment for all inmates and staff. That is precisely why Sheriff Labat continues to call building a new Fulton County Jail and Criminal Justice Complex which will provide an elite level of care, mental health services, security and cleanliness.”

The medical examiner listed the cause of death as undetermined.

