Protesters Rally Into The Night For Brooklyn Inmates In Freezing Jail Cells

Protesters and elected city officials crowded the street facing the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday as inmates there experienced a sixth day of freezing temperatures while the jail remains with limited power.

The protesters, some of whom have family members detained at MDC, were drawn to the Brooklyn jail after reports revealed that more than 1,600 inmates and workers were forced to endure such conditions after an electrical failure left the facility running only on emergency power.

At the demonstration, people yelled “Get those lights on,” while holding signs that called on jail officials to “turn on the heat.”

The demonstration continued on into the night. New York State Senator Julia Salazar (D) said in a tweet that inmates’ family members were leading the protests and intended to stay “until adequate conditions are restored.”

Family members & activists are keeping their vigil outside the Sunset Park jail.



The prisoners reply by banging on their windows.



It is a chilling, appallingly unnecessary, and yet still beautiful form of solidarity. pic.twitter.com/8AnPP2N78m — Brad Lander (@bradlander) February 3, 2019

Salazar called the conditions at the jail infuriating and accused Warden Herman Quay of denying inmates medical care and refusing donated blankets from the city’s emergency management.

The federal Bureau of Prisons, which runs the Brooklyn detention center, said in a statement to news organizations that “medical services continue to be provided.”

The ongoing situation at MDC federal jail in Brooklyn—where there is still no power and inadequate heat in the bitter cold—is infuriating. The jail’s warden, Herman Quay, is denying people medical care and refusing to permit NYC’s Office of Emergency Management to bring blankets. — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) February 3, 2019

Videos surfaced Friday showing inmates at the detention center flashing lights when they worked, and banging on the cells’ walls and windows, which line the perimeter of the facility. This continued late into the night, according to The City reporter Rosa Goldensohn.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan filmed the scene on Friday.

“Inmates are banging on S-O-S on windows to get our attention. This is surreal,” Brannan tweeted, adding that it was “one of the most harrowing sounds I’ve ever known.”

Over the week, temperatures in New York City dropped to two degrees. According to The NewYork Times, cells at the detention center had no electricity and inmates were forced to stuff clothing or cardboard in vents in the ceiling to keep cold air out.

“The situation is really, really a nightmare,” Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), who was at Saturday’s protest, told the Times. “It is like living in a closet without lights.”

In a tweet, Velázquez said that a detention center guard said he needed to “wear fleece over a down vest to stay warm in overnight hours.”

Banging and a beam of light from inside MDC in Brooklyn. Wives and a fiancee of men inside honked horns to show support. This was just before midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/2lTx0lc0EQ — Rosa Goldensohn (@RosaGoldensohn) February 2, 2019

In a statement to CBS News, the prison bureau said that a fire in the switchgear room caused the “partial power outage.” Outside contractors have installed a new electrical panel, but full electricity isn’t expected to restored until Monday.

According to a statement to the NBC News, the bureau said the facility was operating on emergency power, but claimed that cells had access to heat and inmates were receiving hot meals. A bureau spokeswoman told CNN that the inmates have hot water for their sinks and showers.

To those at today's MDC rally, we share your anger and we will keep fighting to end this outrage. pic.twitter.com/FZJIeoTvf2 — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) February 2, 2019

On Saturday, attorney Deirdre von Dornum, who toured the jail on Friday, told the Times that inmates were not being allowed to enter common areas. Instead, she said they were held up in their cells, which are reportedly cold with no power. Some inmates said they had been locked in their cells since last Sunday.

Von Dornum told Times reporter Annie Correal that she saw inmates whose heads were wrapped in towels for warmth.

Yesterday we reported on power and heat issues at the MDC. A judge issued a court order to allow the federal defender Deirdre von Dornum to take a tour last night to check on conditions. She told me the following: 1/7 — Annie Correal (@anniecorreal) February 2, 2019