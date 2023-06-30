Protesters Ransack Stores in Marseille Amid Nationwide Unrest in France

Hundreds were arrested across France on Thursday, June 30, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, amid nationwide protests following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male in a Paris suburb on Tuesday morning.

Around 40,000 police and other regional authorities were deployed in several cities overnight, with curfews issued in municipalities and bans on public gatherings instated in cities Paris and Lille, France 24 reported.

On Friday, department stores and an Apple store were damaged by rioters in central Strasbourg.

Footage filmed by Tristan Cassar shows protesters ransacking stores and fires burning in Marseille on Thursday night. Credit: Tristan Cassar via Storyful

