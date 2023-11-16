Protesters in San Francisco attempted to shut down APEC summit: 'We can have a better society'

SAN FRANCISCO — Hundreds of protesters scattered across downtown San Francisco Wednesday in an attempt to shut down the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit amid key meetings among global and business leaders.

Instead of their planned shutdown, or marching around similar to previous demonstrations this week, protesters from the "No to APEC" coalition formed human barriers, blocking the streets at three different locations and the path of numerous attendees walking to the summit under a heavy police presence.

In between chants of "People over profits," or "from Palestine to the Philippines, stop the U.S. war machine," and "governments for working people, not bosses," the demonstrators swarmed attendees who visibly wore blue APEC badges. Some protesters who closed in often yelled and intentionally bumped the attendees as police quickly intervened to break up the confrontations.

"If you see someone in a suit, let them know how you feel," said Marie Derek of San Francisco, a protester who chased down many attendees to express their frustration.

With the 21 heads of state, foreign dignitaries, and about 1,200 CEOs and other executives attending APEC, Wednesday turned into the biggest day for various demonstrations in San Francisco. The anticipated protests came a day after hundreds of protesters gathered downtown and marched down the city's Market Street and a main shopping thoroughfare en route to Chinatown demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

In addition to Wednesday's at times chaotic street closures downtown by the "No to APEC" coalition, a collective of more than 100 organizations, a separate group of protesters demonstrated at the Chinese Consulate opposing China President Xi Jinping's presence in San Francisco. They also planned to protest outside a gala sponsored by President Joe Biden in the evening.

Meanwhile, a third large group of protesters slowed morning street traffic just outside of downtown also in opposition to the Chinese president. The demonstrators waved Tibetan flags and chanted slogans including "Free Tibet," and "Free Hong Kong." Other protests against Biden and Xi as well as clashes between pro- and anti-China demonstrators occurred at various points across the city on Wednesday.

'Trying to make it a bit inconvenient'

As for the "No to APEC" coalition, many protesters hoped to disturb Wednesday's APEC festivities as up close as possible, determined to apply pressure on world leaders and CEOs.

"Hundreds of people will put their bodies on the line, reflecting the diversity of groups and communities impacted by APEC’s militarism, neo-liberalism, and climate destruction. We envision colorful and festive actions that will creatively block CEOs and dictators from meeting," the organization Rising Tide North America, which focuses on climate change issues, said on its website. "We will make space and encourage mutual respect for a variety of action styles reflecting our different groups and communities."

Instead, the anti-APEC demonstrators had to get a bit creative to contend with tall black steel fencing that stretched within a four-square-mile perimeter as well as many of the 1,000 uninformed law enforcement personnel standing guard which led to some tense moments.

"We're here to protect you, too," one San Francisco police officer told protesters as they stood face-to-face with each other during one exchange. At one point during the protest, police took a man into custody who allegedly hit a female protestor and collapsed.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, could face assault charges. No other arrests have been reported.

Rhonda Ramiro an organizer with the No to APEC Coalition, a group of more than 100 organizations, talks during a protest to block people from attending the APEC summit on Nov. 15, 2023 in San Francisco.

'There are still a lot of challenges'

Beyond that incident, Rhonda Ramiro, an organizer for "No to APEC," said that Wednesday's turnout was "a great showing of unity" as organizations supporting labor and human rights, and climate change came together for one cause.

"Those steel barriers are there to protect the 1% so they can cut more deals to make the wealthy wealthier," Ramiro said. "We're trying to make it a bit inconvenient for the attendees and hard for them to do business as usual."

Chey Scovell, an entrepreneur from New Guinea and a member of APEC's business advisory council, who was shoved by protesters while trying to cross an intersection, said he understands their frustrations.

"We don't diminish their concerns. If they would look at some of the things we are working on, in terms of trying to create new jobs and opportunities for groups to help close the gaps," Scovell said. "It's not so cookie cutter. There are still a lot of challenges."

There needs to be more solutions, and more people from different backgrounds at the table at such a huge event like APEC, said protester Fenner Merlick, of Oakland, California.

"I'm sick of people in power making decisions that are not for the betterment of humanity," said Merlick, who is a teacher and an actor. "I think we have so many resources that everyone could benefit from, but it's being used to exploit people to line other people's pockets. We can have a better society."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: APEC protests usher swarms of demonstrators into San Francisco streets