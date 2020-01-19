Protesters Set for Mass Rally in City Center: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong protesters are expected to turn out en masse on Sunday for an afternoon rally in the city center after a prominent activist called for continued support for the demonstrations to keep their grievances in the world spotlight.

Police approved the gathering in Chater Garden in the Central business district but not a planned march to the Causeway Bay shopping area, citing concerns that it could turn violent.

Sunday’s rally follows a relative lull in the past weeks, with the social unrest in its seventh month of sometimes-violent protests that were ignited by a bill to allow extraditions to mainland China. The demonstrators’ demands have broadened to include greater democracy and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Air traffic drops (11.30 a.m.)

Traffic through Hong Kong International Airport declined across the board last year as months of ongoing unrest, including protest-related closures at the transit hub.

The airport handled 71.5 million passengers in 2019, down 4.2% from a year earlier, the Airport Authority Hong Kong said in a press release Sunday. Flight movements fell 1.9% while total cargo throughput declined 6.1% from a year ago to 4.8 million tonnes.

Some of the more violent clashes seen in Hong Kong happened at the airport and its rail link last year as protesters organized sit-ins that led to the delays and cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Watchdog limitations (Sunday 8 a.m.)

Lisa Lau, a former member of the Independent Police Complaints Council, said the body’s lack of investigative powers is an impediment to investigating the protests, and added the group has not yet met with the police commander in charge of the July incident in Yuen Long when subway riders were violently attacked, Ming Pao reported Sunday.

Wong calls for support (3 p.m.)

Activist Joshua Wong said the number of participants in Sunday’s march is crucial to continue informing the international community of Hong Kong’s ongoing struggle. Speaking to local media, he said the movement needs to maintain a sufficient level of demonstrators at the marches to ensure the world’s attention does not wane.

One of Sunday’s rally organizers, Ventus Lau, said protesters must be aware they might be involved in clashes with police.

Demonstrators “may be stopped and searched by the police or you may face clashes between the police and the citizens,” given past experiences, he told Radio Television Hong Kong.

Pro-establishment support (Saturday 2 p.m.)

More than 100 people gathered in Kowloon Tong Saturday to protest what they see as anti-government bias from local broadcaster RTHK. Elsewhere, about 50 pro-police supporters rallied outside the Mong Kok police station, presenting officers with gifts to show their support.

