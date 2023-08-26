Protesters in Spain call Luis Rubiales to resign

STORY: Rubiales on Friday refused to quit after grabbing star player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissing her on the lips after Spain's Women's World Cup victory, leading 56 national team members to mutiny and the government to denounce his "macho actions."

In a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union, all 23 of the cup-winning players, including Hermoso as well as 32 other team members, said they would not play internationals while Rubiales remains head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

In the same statement, Hermoso denied Rubiales' allegation that the kiss he gave her at the medal ceremony after Spain beat England 1-0 in the World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, was consensual.