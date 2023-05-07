Protesters Stage Demonstrations, Block Subway Tracks over Jordan Neely’s Death

Protesters in New York City disrupted subway service and clashed with police on Saturday as they called for justice for 30-year-old Jordan Neely, a homeless man who was held in a lethal chokehold by 24-year-old marine Daniel Penny last week after harassing other subway passengers.

New York police arrested at least seven people on Saturday who were involved in the protests, according to the New York Post.

The power was temporarily shut off at the Lexington Avenue and East 63rd Street station after protesters jumped onto the tracks, blocking an incoming Q train.

Breaking: Protesters are now disrupting the subway in NYC for Jordan Neely pic.twitter.com/NSO5UjAs7x — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 6, 2023

Police took several minutes to get protesters off the tracks, after which the train was able to continue on to the station. Several protesters then blocked a car’s open doorway, keeping passengers inside. One rider asked officers to move the protesters so he could exit the train. The protesters shouted at the passenger, “find another train” and “you not getting off this train sir!”

NYC subway riders are getting frustrated with protesters interrupting and disrupting their rides #JordanNeely pic.twitter.com/DepIANsmlt — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 6, 2023

Police began evacuating the station, at which point protesters became aggressive. Officers tackled several demonstrators to the ground to make arrests. Police again clashed with protesters on the street level when demonstrators went on to block the roadway intersection.

The protesters are calling for consequences for Penny, who has not been charged with a crime for his role in Neely’s death. Penny was initially taken into custody after Neely’s death on the F train on May 1, but was later released. Now the district attorney is considering charges that could include involuntary manslaughter, the New York Post reports.

The city medical examiner ruled the death a homicide caused by “compression of neck (chokehold).”

Penny released a statement through his attorneys on Friday night saying he “never intended to harm” Neely.

Neely struggled with mental health issues, including schizophrenia, PTSD and depression, according to his aunt. He had been arrested 42 times, including four times for assault. At the time of his death, Neely had an active warrant for allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old woman in 2021.

Reddit posts unearthed by journalist Andy Ngo show that subway riders had grown to fear Neely even nine years ago because of his erratic behavior.

