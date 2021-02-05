Protesters sue Miami-Dade cops, claim harassment during visit to home of Proud Boys leader

A group of protesters who claim they were shooed away by police from outside the home of the president of the local chapter of the Proud Boys, has filed a lawsuit against eight Miami-Dade police officers, claiming they were denied the right to peaceably assemble and protest.

The group, made up of protesters from Florida, Virginia and Illinois, filed the lawsuit late last month in federal court in Miami after they said police at first told them they needed a permit to protest outside the Miami-Dade home of Proud Boys President Enrique Tarrio, then harassed them after they moved to a nearby Wendy’s parking lot. They are seeking monetary damages.

Responding to the lawsuit, Steadman Stahl, president of the local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association, said he wasn’t aware of the lawsuit and that union attorneys would review it and respond later.

Tarrio, the outspoken leader of the Miami-Dade chapter of the Proud Boys — an alt-right group with ties to white nationalism that gained prominence during the presidential debates when then-President Trump told them to “stand back and stand by” — was arrested in January by Washington, D.C., police just before the Capitol riots for transporting ammunition and burning a Black Lives Matter flag.

After his arrest, he was outed during a court hearing as a police informant in South Florida who helped in the prosecution of more than a dozen people on drugs, gambling and human smuggling cases.

The lawsuit alleges the group had assembled outside Tarrio’s home on Jan. 28 and that police were called by Tarrio’s sister, who went outside and told them to leave. When police arrived, according to the lawsuit, they told the protesters they needed a permit to protest. The group claims police circled and continued to harass them after they relocated to a nearby Wendy’s.

The protesters say they gathered at Tarrio’s home to voice their concern with the Proud Boys, a group recently deemed a terrorist organization in Canada and which has been classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Some members were arrested for their part in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.