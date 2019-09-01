Protesters target airport after Hong Kong violence

Thousands of protesters blocked transport routes to Hong Kong's international airport on Sunday (September 1), the day after some of the most intense violence in more than three months of civil unrest.

At the airport, planes have been taking off and landing - albeit with delays. But trains to the airport were suspended and approach roads impassable forcing protesters and passengers alike to walk.

Trolleys were overturned and barricades erected at the airport and the nearby town of Tung Chung.

There, the MTR subway station was trashed by demonstrators, who smashed CCTV cameras and dismantled station turnstiles.

This action comes the day after footage was shot at another MTR station, showing police spraying tear gas and beating commuters with batons. Amnesty International said the metro violence needs to be investigated.

Hong Kong police say they have arrested 63 people, between the ages of 13 and 36.

The action at the airport on Sunday is aimed at drawing global attention and echoes similar protests three weeks ago, when protesters filled the terminal and engaged in at-times violent clashes with the police.

And the protests have been having an impact. Tourist numbers have plummeted in recent weeks and international trade fairs canceled, with the Asian financial hub now facing its first recession in a decade.



