Protesters tell Watauga they want anti-gay church gone; worshipers complain of harassment

A week after a pastor at Steadfast Baptist Church called for all homosexuals to be executed, members of the LGBTQ community and their allies showed up at Monday’s Watauga City Council meeting asking for support from city officials to get the church to move out of the city.

Around 15 people, both LGBTQ supporters and members of Steadfast Baptist, signed up to speak during the meeting.

Hillary Ward of Pantego said a church that spreads hate has no place in the community.

“The attacks against the LGBTQ community won’t go unanswered,” she said.

Another speaker asked City Council to talk to the owner of the shopping center (Cider Property Inc. of Dallas, according to the Tarrant County tax records) where Steadfast Baptist is leasing space to ask them to leave Watauga.

Members of Stedfast Baptist Church and supporters the LGBTQ community attended a Watauga City Council meeting on Monday.

Last week, Dillon Awes, a pastor at Steadfast, said during a sermon that “these people should be put to death,” Awes continued: “Every single homosexual in our country should be charged with a crime, the abomination of homosexuality that they have, they should be convicted in a lawful trial, they should be sentenced to death, they should be lined up against a wall and shot in the back of the head.”

Awes spoke during the council meeting and accused protesters of harassing Steadfast members.

He described how they blocked church members’ vehicles and kept families from leaving. He said the police department did nothing to help the church.

“It’s a tinderbox for violence,” Awes said.

A member of Stedfast Baptist Church gestures a thumbs up during public comment of the Watauga City Council meeting on Monday.

He played recordings of voicemail messages of people calling for church members to be murdered by a firing squad.

Pastor Jonathan Shelley said protesters knocked down signs. “They don’t just hate me, they hate Christians,” he said.

Shelley declined to comment after Monday’s meeting, but has told the Star-Telegram previously that he is following teachings from the Bible and he is not advocating for violence against homosexuals.

Shelley also said that he is following what is written in Leviticus 20:13, which says: “If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They are to be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.”

Jayden Sottilo, a transgender boy from Bedford, called the church a danger to the people in Watauga.

Sottilo’s mother, Brandy, began protesting against Steadfast in June of 2021, when the church leased a building in Hurst.

Steadfast was evicted from that location earlier this year for violating the terms of the lease, which stipulated no threats or violence.

Another speaker, Lynette Sharp of Watauga, said, “I no longer feel safe in Watauga.”

She wants the city council to explain how they will keep the city safe.

“I live here. This is my community, I will not stop protesting,” she said.