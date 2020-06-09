Protesters have turned the new White House fence into a memorial for Black victims of police brutality

Two girls read signs left by protesters on the new fence surrounding the White House, which has been turned into a makeshift memorial.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The new fence that was erected around the White House has been transformed into a memorial for Black victims of police brutality.

Protesters have left their signs from Black Lives Matter demonstrations on the fence, as well drawings, balloons, and powerful quotes.

Tributes to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Travyon Martin, and more can be seen throughout the fence.

More fencing was installed around the White House on June 2, a day after protesters were forcibly cleared with gas and rubber bullets before Trump's photo op in front of a DC church.

The White House is seen behind the wire as demonstrators march down Black Lives Matter Plaza during a protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020. More

Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Trump was widely criticized for the June 1 photo, which showed him holding up a Bible in front of the church just moments after police used gas and rubber bullets to clear the area of protesters.

By Thursday, all entrances to Lafayette Park and the Ellipse — which are both public parks surrounding the White House — had been blocked off by new fencing.

The new barricades now put the public at least 600 feet away from the fence around the White House's front lawn, which they previously were able to stand directly in front of.

"Part of me feels like it's turning into a military state," DC resident Lia Cheek told Business Insider last week. "It's a sign of who our president is — he likes to control, he likes to bully, and he's using our military and our people and our tax dollars to bully us and control us, and that's not OK."

Some have pointed out that the new fencing prevents the White House from appearing in the background of photos from the protests.

People look at signs left on the fence surrounding Lafayette Park by demonstrators during a protest on June 7, 2020. More

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

"Washington DC has always been a backdrop for public expression," historian Jane Levey told DCist. "Because the White House and the Capitol are so iconic, many, many people have wanted to express themselves with that as their backdrop."

But Black Lives Matter protesters have turned the fencing into a powerful new backdrop.

A demonstrator reads messages left in front of the White House's recently erected security fence during a peaceful protest on June 7, 2020. More

JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images

Protest signs, drawings, and tributes now cover the barricades.

The new fence has been transformed into a powerful memorial for Black victims of police brutality.

Crosses with the names of people killed by police are hung on a fence at Lafayette Square near the White House on June 7, 2020. More

JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images

Tiny crosses are spread out over part of the fence. Written across each is the name of a victim, killed by the police.

Drawings of Emmett Till and Trayvon Martin hang beside each other. A few inches away is a quote from the African-American novelist James Baldwin.