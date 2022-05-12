Protesters vent fury at French company for staying in Russia

VANESSA GERA
·5 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A man in a Russian military uniform stood at the entrance of a large home improvement store in Poland's capital, saluting shoppers and thanking them for funding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

His chest bedecked with medals, Polish activist Arkadiusz Szczurek was protesting at a French-owned retailer Leroy Merlin store in Warsaw as shoppers flocked to buy plants and gardening equipment with spring's arrival. Some shoppers turned around to go elsewhere. Others were indifferent or irritated.

“Millions of Ukrainians are forced to flee the bombs and shooting, (and) people are dying,” Ukrainian activist Natalia Panchenko said at the rally last weekend. “But they keep doing business and see no problem with financing the war.”

It marked the latest protest in Poland over Leroy Merlin’s decision to keep operating 112 stores in Russia, even as many other Western companies have suspended operations there. Leroy Merlin wouldn't comment other than to say it’s not responsible for the war. It's among the foreign companies with a large footprint in Russia that have had to choose between taking the financial hit of leaving or face damage to their reputation by staying.

It is a painful choice for companies based in countries like France and Italy, which do extensive business in Russia and are keeping their sights on future trade once the war is over. However, many corporations with big stakes in Russia have pulled out and are enduring the hit to their bottom lines.

McDonald’s closed its 850 stores in Russia in March, but is still paying its 62,000 employees. The fast-food chain said it’s losing $55 million per month in sales from Russia and expects to lose $100 million worth of inventory because of store closures. Energy company Shell says it's taking a $3.9 billion charge to cover the cost of exiting investments in Russia, while rival BP said it's taking $25.5 billion in pretax charges to exit its holdings in Russian energy producer Rosneft.

Other companies are still partially operating in Russia. PepsiCo, Nestle and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are still supplying essentials like medications and baby formula while halting nonessential sales. Italian tiremaker Pirelli and Danish brewer Carlsberg say they are operating just enough to support their Russian workers.

Leroy Merlin, with stores similar to Home Depot, is among the foreign companies with the highest revenue in Russia. It says it has helped Ukrainian refugees, including its workers. Parent company Adeo Group in Paris didn't reply to multiple requests for comment.

Such French companies with significant operations in Russia have been singled out by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as aiding Russia’s war effort. In an address to the French parliament in March, he mentioned carmaker Renault, Leroy Merlin and two other retailers belonging to Adeo Group: supermarket chain Auchan and sporting goods chain Decathlon.

Soon after, Renault and Decathlon said they would suspend Russian operations, but Leroy Merlin and Auchan stayed.

To many in Ukraine, where Leroy Merlin shut its six stores amid bombings, that feels like a betrayal. In Poland, which borders Ukraine and has accepted more refugees than another other country, many people are highly critical of the French company.

Poland is a member of NATO, but there are still fears it also could become a target of the Kremlin’s revived colonial ambitions, particularly if Russia claims victory in Ukraine.

Dominik Gąsiorowski, top organizer of the Polish Leroy Merlin Boycott movement, believes withholding business to a company that's a major taxpayer in Russia is one of the few concrete things regular people can do to influence the outcome of the war.

“If we, as Western nations, support businesses staying in Russia, we are paying Putin to invade us eventually,” he said. “I refuse to believe that my people, Polish people, cannot make such a small gesture of solidarity during a genocide as choosing another shop a few kilometers away.”

During last weekend's picketing, activists held a poster of a container alongside Leroy Merlin's green logo, calling it a “bin for a corpse” with the message “Leroy Kremlin supports the Russian invasion.”

It was designed by artist Bartłomiej Kiełbowicz, who also has created fake labels people have been sticking on shelves inside Leroy Merlin stores, including one for a broom and dustpan “for sweeping away guilt.” There is another for hammers — “for killing.”

Andrzej Kubisiak, deputy director of the Polish Economic Institute, said it's too soon to know the full effect of the protests but that an app monitoring movement on streets has showed less traffic going to Leroy Merlin, Auchan and Decathlon stores. A Polish bank analysis of card payments also shows a fall in purchases.

But Kubisiak said historically boycott movements lose steam over time, and he expects this one will, too, as Poles, facing inflation of over 12%, will be guided by consumer prices above all else. All three French retailers are known for their competitive prices.

Polish shoppers' reactions to the protests have been mixed.

Wiesław Bobowik, a 64-year-old teacher, said he found the boycott ridiculous and wasn't persuaded to shop elsewhere.

“I would be hurting the French, and they are our friends," he said, loading potted plants and large bags of soil into his car trunk. "Why would I do that?”

The activists also are encouraging people not to shop at Auchan. But Gąsiorowski said the movement is focusing mostly on Leroy Merlin because it was the foreign company with the second-highest revenue in Russia in 2020, following cigarette maker Philip Morris International, which has suspended investments. Auchan was No. 6.

But the movement, he stresses, is larger than Leroy Merlin.

“Every other company is looking at them as an example," he said. "If they succeed while collaborating with Putin, all the major players will return to Russia.”

___

Colleen Barry in Milan, Anne D’Innocenzio in New York, Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit, and Kelvin Chan in London, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Czechs in talks to get German tanks as they send theirs to Ukraine

    The Czech Republic is in talks with Germany on the supply of tanks that would allow the Czechs to send more of their Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said late on Wednesday. The Czech Republic may get Leopard tanks from Germany, but probably not the most modern variant, Cernochova said on Czech Television. "It concerns acquiring Leopard tanks."

  • Kyiv offers to exchange severely wounded servicemen from Azovstal for captured Russians

    KATERYNA TSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 21:11 The Ukrainian side offers the Russians to exchange the severely wounded Ukrainian servicemen who remain at Azovstal for the captured servicemen of the Russian Federation.

  • Russia demands formal Polish apology for Warsaw anti-war protest

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Russia on Wednesday demanded a formal apology from Poland and threatened possible future reprisals for a protest in which Moscow's ambassador to Warsaw was doused with red paint. The ambassador, Sergey Andreev, was accosted by people protesting against Russia's intervention in Ukraine as he went to lay flowers at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw on Monday, drawing a furious reaction from Moscow.

  • With Russians gone, French Riviera woos other big spenders

    Private chef Selim M'nasri used to cook for wealthy Russians on the French Riviera once a month, but he says it has been "radio silence" from them since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Chinese jet aborts takeoff, catches fire, causing minor injuries from evacuation

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Tibet Airlines said all passengers and crew had been evacuated from an Airbus A319 plane that caught fire after an aborted takeoff in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday. There were no deaths and only minor injuries among the 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, the airline said in a statement. Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said 36 people suffered bruises and sprains during the evacuation of flight TV9833 and were sent to local hospitals for examination.

  • Russian spy boss compares U.S. to German Nazi propaganda machine

    Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency (SVR), said the United States was encouraging the spreading of fake information on the popular Telegram messaging service in an attempt to "discredit" and "dehumanise Russia's political and military leadership in the eyes of the Russian people". "Their actions have a lot in common with the traditions of the Third Reich's ministry of public education and propaganda and its head Joseph Goebbels," Naryshkin said in a statement published on the SVR website.

  • Security Service of Ukraine publishes a conversation in which a Russian woman calls for the torture of Ukrainian children

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 10:29 The Security Service of Ukraine is publishing evidence that some of Russia's "civilians" are encouraging their soldiers to kill and torture Ukrainian children.

  • Even with inflation, more than a third of Americans support a meat tax

    Despite inflation in the double digits, US consumers support a 10% meat tax. What would that look like?

  • Portuguese police raid local body where Russians handled Ukrainian refugees

    Portuguese police on Tuesday raided a refugee support centre run by the municipality of Setubal near Lisbon over allegations that pro-Kremlin Russian attendants had collected personal data of dozens of newly-arrived Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. Police said in a statement they had searched the support centre, the municipality building and the Yedinstvo association of migrants from eastern Europe, of which the Russian couple were members. Newspaper Expresso reported on April 29 that the Russian couple with alleged links to Moscow, Igor Khashin and his wife Yulia, had photocopied refugees' personal documents and questioned them about the whereabouts of their family members in Ukraine, which scared and unnerved many refugees.

  • Luhansk region: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the occupiers' crossings across the Siverskyi Donets river

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 21:47 Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed Russian troops' pontoon crossings across the Siverskyi Donets river near the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

  • Senators rebuke U.S. trade chief over lack of consultation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A contingent of six U.S. senators led by Democrats on Tuesday chastised U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai about her handling of negotiations on COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, saying she had failed to consult them. The members of the Senate Finance Committee, including Chairman Ron Wyden and two other of Tai's fellow Democrats, said in a letter https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/05102022%20USTR%20Consultation%20and%20Transparency%20Letter.pdf she had not complied with requirements to inform and consult them. The United States, the European Union, India and South Africa reached a compromise on May 3 that could lead to a broader World Trade Organization deal on intellectual property rights on COVID vaccines aimed at increasing vaccine production in developing countries.

  • Ukraine has officially shut some Russian gas flow to Europe, marking the most direct impact to European energy markets so far in the war

    The reduction in natural gas supply to Europe came after Ukraine halted flows from the key Sokhranovka transit point in southern Russia.

  • Russian Debt Default Could Become the Ukraine Conflict’s Next Bargaining Chip

    Russia isn't likely to continue servicing its debts for much longer, the Center for Financial Stability's David Beers writes.

  • Vietnam leader interested in Biden economic framework, but needs to study details

    Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Wednesday that Hanoi was interested in helping the United States realize the aims of its proposed economic framework for the Indo-Pacific, but needed time to study the details. Chinh, in Washington for a two-day summit between President Joe Biden and Southeast Asian leaders starting on Thursday, said he had had discussions on Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) with U.S. officials earlier on Wednesday.

  • Japan's Okinawa may be on the front lines again as it marks anniversary of U.S. handover

    Seihan Nakazato wants the missile trucks on the base next to his melon farm to leave, but few others on Okinawa's Miyako island, he complains, are demanding that Japan's army remove such weapons, which he says would make them a target for China. "We are a small community and there are lots of complicated relationships," said Nakazato, 68, standing next to one of the greenhouses he worries could be bombed. As Nakazato harvests his melons on Japan's key border outpost, Okinawa on Sunday marks 50 years since the United States ended its occupation, raising hopes of a return to normality after its devastation in World War Two.

  • Poll: Asian Americans Driving Support for Recall of Progressive DA Chesa Boudin

    Asian American voters appear to be driving the support for an upcoming recall of progressive San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin, who has been accused of emboldening criminals in the city by relaxing law enforcement and sentencing.

  • Biden moves to strike US arms deal with Turkey, report says, as Erdogan uses Ukraine peacemaker role to restore reputation in DC

    Turkey has since last year been trying to get the US to approve two deals which would see it buy 40 F-16 fighter jets and parts.

  • Harrowing photos offer rare glimpse of wounded soldiers in besieged Mariupol steel plant

    Photos of wounded Ukrainian soldiers trapped inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol show the conditions they're facing.

  • Black Expat In Mexico: I Want Other Black, Queer, World Travelers To Know That We Are Worthy Of Travel

    Meckell Milburn, Lafayette, LA, 38, is a digital nomad, a queer travel addict and a content creator who currently is a Black expat in Mexico.

  • In U-turn, IEA sees world weathering lost Russian oil supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world will not be left short of oil even with lower output from sanctions-hit Russia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, in a U-turn after it predicted a possible "global supply shock" in March. The IEA, after warning on March 16 that 3 million barrels per day (bpd) could be shut in from April, lowered that figure for a second time as it noted only 1 million bpd had gone offline. Production ramping up elsewhere and slower demand growth due to China's lockdowns will forestall a big deficit, the Paris-based IEA said.