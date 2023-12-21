Protesters voice opposition to Milei's austerity plans

STORY: Milei, who took office earlier this month on a promise to slash public spending, has announced sweeping plans to reform the economy and crack down on protests in recent days, setting up a potential clash with social groups that have pledged to oppose his "shock therapy."

Milei last week announced a 54% devaluation of peso currency, cuts to subsidies and the closure of some government ministries, which he said are needed to address Argentina's acute economic crisis.

Amid a heavy police presence, the protesters, led by groups that represent the unemployed, made their way to the main Plaza de Mayo square, a historic meeting point in front of the presidential palace to demand greater financial support for the poor. Authorities directed protesters away from roads and onto pavements so traffic could pass.

The planned march on Wednesday comes after Milei's newly appointed security minister presented a "protocol" last week to maintain public order that allows federal forces to block demonstrators from holding disruptive road-blocking protests. Some social organizations have said that the protocol goes too far and compromises the right to protest.