Protesting farmers pursue Mark Drakeford's car in Rhyl

Up to 200 farmers gathered at the entrance of Coleg Llandrillo in Rhyl on Wednesday

Protesting farmers breached college gates as First Minister Mark Drakeford arrived to open an engineering centre in Rhyl.

There was pushing and shoving as up to 200 farmers pursued Mr Drakeford's car into the grounds of Coleg Llandrillo.

Farmers have been protesting over planned changes to farming subsidies.

The Welsh government said its proposals would support farmers and address the climate crisis.

Mr Drakeford previously blamed Brexit-voting farmers for Welsh ministers having to draw up their own farm subsidy proposals.

To qualify for support, farmers will have to commit to planting 10% of their land with trees and earmark another 10% as wildlife habitat.

Many farmers argue the demands are not practical while running a business and fear they could be overwhelmed with paperwork.

Farmers have been protesting about planned changes to farming subsidies in Wales

However, the Welsh government has said farmers must adapt and play their part in tackling climate change if they are to receive public money.

On Sunday, dozens of protesting farmers pulled up at a Welsh Labour leadership debate in mid Wales.

Last Friday, more than 100 tractors and pickup trucks disrupted traffic with a go-slow protest on one of the main routes in west Wales.

Speaking during prime minister's questions in the House of Commons, Rishi Sunak described Welsh ministers' approach as "the opposite of what is needed".

"While we will always back our rural communities across the UK, it's Labour that will take them back to square one," he added.

Rishi Sunak was responding to a question from the Conservative MP for Ynys Môn, Virginia Crosbie.

"Our farmers and food security are vital," said Ms Crosbie, adding that the agricultural budget for farming should be "ring fenced".

The MP also claimed the Welsh government's plans for the industry would result in job losses and a £2bn hit to the Welsh economy.

Additional reporting by Sarah Easedale and Liam Evans