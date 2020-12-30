Protesting Indian farmers, government reach partial accord

  • Indian farmers listen to a fellow farmer speak as they block a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Farmer leaders raise their hands together before going in for a meeting with government representatives in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Security officers stand guard outside the venue where farmer leaders are meeting with government representatives in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Indian paramilitary force soldiers man a barricade to stop protesting farmers entering Delhi at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • an Indian farmer listens to speech of a fellow farmer as they block a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • An Indian farmer gets a shave as they block a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • An Indian farmer addresses fellow farmers blocking a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Indian farmers hold a meeting as they block a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Farmer leaders stand together before going in for a meeting with government representatives in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Nihangs or Sikh warriors stand outside their makeshift tents as they block a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • A family of an Indian farmer prepares food for fellow farmers as they block a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
1 / 11

India Farmer Protests

Indian farmers listen to a fellow farmer speak as they block a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Protesting farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push down prices. The government says the three laws approved by Parliament in September will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
ASHOK SHARMA

NEW DELHI (AP) — Representatives of the Indian government and tens of thousands of protesting farmers held talks on Wednesday after a hiatus of three weeks and reached agreement on two of the four issues that caused the farmers to blockade highways near the capital, officials said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he and the leaders of 40 farmers’ groups agreed to meet again on Jan. 4 to resolve the remaining two key issues — the farmers' demands that three new agriculture reform laws be repealed and that the government maintain a guaranteed minimum price for wheat, rice and some other crops.

Tomar said he appealed to the farmers to immediately end their blockade of the highways but their leaders declined.

Ignoring the coronavirus pandemic, the farmers have been blockading highways connecting New Delhi to northern India for nearly five weeks, obstructing transportation and dealing a blow to manufacturing and businesses in the north.

Paramjit Singh, a leader of the farmers, said there was a positive shift in the government’s attitude toward their demands in the more than five hours of talks Wednesday from earlier meetings.

He said he was confident of a positive outcome during next week’s talks, but that the farmers will continue their blockade until all of their demands are met.

Tomar said the two sides agreed Wednesday that the government would continue its subsidy of electricity for irrigating farms and that farmers would not be punished for burning crop residues, a cause of air pollution.

Farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and that corporations will then push prices down under the new laws. The government said it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue.

The farmers say the new laws will lead to the cartelization and commercialization of agriculture and make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed.

Indian media reports said protesters in northern Punjab state damaged more than 1,000 mobile phone towers and telecom equipment belonging to Reliance Industries Ltd., a private conglomerate, which they say will benefit from the new laws.

Tomar appealed to the farmers not to damage equipment, saying it causes hardship to people.

Latest Stories

  • Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police that he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s home in Nashville on Aug. 21, 2019, after getting a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Tuesday in an emailed statement. A police report said Raymond Throckmorton, the attorney, told officers that day that he also represented Warner.

  • Trump spreads NewsMax-fueled conspiracy about Brad Raffensperger's nonexistent brother

    President Trump is back with another far-fetched conspiracy theory about Georgia's election results.As certified election results and multiple recounts proved, President-elect Joe Biden won the typically red state in the 2020 election. But that hasn't stopped Trump from launching lawsuits and lies aimed at invalidating the election results there, including early Wednesday morning, when he tweeted a provably false claim about the state's Republican secretary of state.Brad Raffensperger, who runs the state's elections, has faced threats and wild conspiracy theories after refusing to listen to Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the election results. The far-right network NewsMax tried to draw up another one Tuesday night, this time claiming Raffensperger's brother worked for the Chinese technology company Huawei. Trump repeated the claim in a Wednesday tweet, implying the alleged relation compromised the secretary of state's election integrity.Someone named Ron Raffensperger does have a high-level spot at Huawei. But just like thousands of people who share last names in this country, he and the secretary of state aren't brothers. In fact, Brad Raffensperger doesn't even have a brother.Trump's continued conspiracy-mongering comes just days before Georgians return to the polls for a runoff election that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. The president and his far-right supporters have tried to undermine confidence in Georgia's election system, with some even encouraging Republicans not to vote in what they're claiming is an insecure election.More stories from theweek.com Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe $2,000 checks are good Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • Russia summons UK envoy, expands visa ban list, in response to Navalny sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it had summoned Britain's ambassador to tell her it was expanding the number of British citizens banned from entry in response to London sanctioning Russian officials over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny is convalescing in Germany after being poisoned in Russia with a Novichok nerve agent, an attack about which Britain and other Western countries have said Russia, which denies wrongdoing, has serious questions to answer. The Kremlin has said it has yet to see evidence that Navalny was poisoned and President Vladimir Putin has suggested the way the incident has been presented in the West is part of a U.S.-backed plot to try to discredit him.

  • Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

    Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent. Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.

  • Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe $2,000 checks are good Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Vaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects. He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • US bomber mission over Persian Gulf aimed at cautioning Iran

    The United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday for the second time this month, a show of force meant to deter Iran from attacking American or allied targets in the Middle East. One senior U.S. military officer said the flight by two Air Force B-52 bombers was in response to signals that Iran may be planning attacks against U.S. allied targets in neighboring Iraq or elsewhere in the region in the coming days, even as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. The B-52 bomber mission, flown round trip from an Air Force base in North Dakota, reflects growing concern in Washington, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump's administration, that Iran will order further military retaliation for the U.S. killing last Jan. 3 of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

  • Gaza militants fire rockets into the sea in first joint exercise

    An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organised by Iran. Gaza is run by Hamas and also home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad.

  • Belarus, Argentina start vaccinations with Russian shots

    Belarus and Argentina launched mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot on Tuesday, becoming the first countries outside Russia to roll out the vaccine, which has faced criticism over the speed with which it was approved. The first batch of Sputnik V arrived in the former Soviet republic of Belarus on Tuesday and the vaccination effort began almost immediately.

  • Luke Letlow: Elected Congressman dies aged 41 after contracting Covid

    Luke Letlow is the first lawmaker to have died from the coronavirus

  • Gaza militants fire rockets out to sea in military drill

    Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a salvo of rockets into the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday as part of a self-styled military drill aimed at preparing for a possible war with Israel. The Islamic militant group Hamas has ruled Gaza since seizing power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. It has fought three wars and numerous smaller skirmishes with Israel since then.

  • Lawyer says Army sergeant arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting may have PTSD

    An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday that her client may suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder.

  • Woman expected to be charged in alleged hotel attack involving Black teen

    NYPD officials say their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference. The New York Police Department has announced it will be pursuing charges against the woman who attacked Keyon Harrold Jr. after falsely accusing the teen of stealing her iPhone. According to Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives, their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference.

  • EU is asked to approve extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

    The European Union was asked on Tuesday to allow an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to be taken from each vial, a practice allowed elsewhere that would make scarce supplies go further. Experts say it is possible to obtain six doses from each vial, more than the five approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he had raised the matter with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with a view to seeking EMA clearance for the extra shot as soon as possible.

  • Rommell Broom, inmate who survived execution in Ohio, dies of Covid-19

    Rommell Broom, who is only the second inmate to survive a modern execution, died on Monday

  • Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill

    President Donald Trump lashed out at congressional Republicans a day after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill. The Senate is expected to consider the measure later this week. The 322-87 vote in the House sends the override effort to the Senate, where the exact timing of a vote is uncertain.

  • China sentences 10 seeking to flee Hong Kong to prison terms

    A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced 10 pro-democracy activists and protesters who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to between seven months and three years in prison, in a case with major political overtones for the territory. The Yantian District Court in the southern city of Shenzhen gave the harshest sentences to the two accused organizers of the ill-fated Aug. 23 attempt to reach self-ruled Taiwan. Relatives said all defendants pleaded guilty, a move apparently aimed at receiving lighter sentences.