Protestor charged for tossing dead animal during Pride rally Saturday

Jun. 15—Crossville Police Saturday showed restraint in dealing with a protestor against the Upper Cumberland Pride rally on the courthouse lawn, twice warning the local man about blocking traffic.

When a witness reported the man threw dead animal carcasses at event attendees, police decided enough was enough.

Wallace Shane Wattenbarger, 52, Wattenbarger Rd., was jailed on a charge of disrupting a meeting or procession (disorderly conduct). He will face an appearance in General Sessions Court on the misdemeanor charge.

Crossville Police had a presence at the rally Saturday with officers on foot patrol.

Police observed a 2022 Chevrolet 2500 truck pulling an animal trailer pass the assembly several times. The trailer was draped with handwritten banners that read, "Stop sexualizing our children" and "pervet [sic] month" along with SS lightning bolt insignias, a report states.

At times, a juvenile was accompanying the adult driver, according to an arrest report.

At 2:24 p.m., the driver stopped at Main St. and Fourth St. with a green light and shouted profanity-laced comments at the attendees.

Det. Tyrel Lorenz stopped the driver on Thurman Ave. and was joined by Lt. Jonathan O'Neal and Mptl. Samantha Seay who advised Wattenbarger "multiple times" he could not impede the flow of traffic by stopping with the traffic light on green.

Seay's report states Wattenbarger responded he was exercising his First Amendment rights by shouting at the rally attendees. Wattenbarger was allowed to leave with a warning against blocking traffic.

At 2:55 p.m., Seay reported Wattenbarger attempted to park the truck and trailer in front of the courthouse but was unable to without the trailer resting in the lane of traffic. Again, police approached Wattenbarger and told him he could not block the flow of traffic and officers stopped traffic so Wattenbarger could leave.

At 3:53 p.m., an attendee of the rally contacted police and told officers she witnessed the driver of the truck toss a dead and decaying possum in the direction of the witness. Officers also found a dead squirrel in the same area.

Police stopped Wattenbarger's truck and asked about the incident. The report quotes Wattenbarger as stating "he did not throw roadkill at anyone, but he knows who did."

A warrant was obtained and Wattenbarger was jailed and released on bond. Wattenbarger complained to police they were violating his First Amendment right to protest the pride event, but Seay noted in her report, "Nowhere in this amendment does it give anyone the right to throw animal carcasses at permitted events."

In statements made on Facebook, Wattenbarger denies the allegation.

Other than the one incident, the Pride rally took place without incident. Protestors against the rally were stationed directly across the street from the courthouse lawn. No other arrests took place.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com