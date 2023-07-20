Protestor: The death penalty is abhorrent

Jul. 20—Rev. T. Sheri Amore Dickerson said she knows first-hand what people experience when they lose a loved one.

The Oklahoma City minister stood among 10 protestors in a prayer vigil outside Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester as the state executed Jemaine Cannon at 10:13 a.m. Thursday. Dickerson said she understands what families go through after several of her loved ones were murdered, yet she still condemns the death penalty.

"I think the death penalty is abhorrent," Dickerson said. "I don't think you highlight what they say is wrong or is a criminal action by performing the same criminal action in the name of the state or the victim's family."

"I am a mother who knows what it is to have your child taken by murder; I am a sibling of two murder victims and my father was also a murderer," she added. "So I stand here basically, trying to practice what I believe and in standing in my faith."

A Tulsa County jury convicted Cannon for the 1995 death of Sharonda White Clark. Court records state Cannon escaped from a southwest Oklahoma prison while working as a trusty for a school district when he stole a pickup and drove to Clark's home, where they found the woman dead on the bathroom floor with several stab wounds.

Records state Cannon was arrested in Michigan and extradited to Oklahoma to face trial. Cannon maintained he stabbed the woman in self-defense following a brief argument. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in June voted 3-2 to deny clemency for Cannon.

Dickerson said she formed a relationship with Cannon and his family, saying he recently found peace and expressed remorse.

"I think what's important is that each person is a living human being that deserves dignity," Dickerson said. "I think that they deserve to know that people are standing with them, that we are very respectful of all involved whichever side they're on in the situation. But I think silence is another form of violence. When we don't speak up and speak out, we're not doing our obligatory service just as humans."

Sue Hosch, Oklahoma coordinator for Death Penalty Action, teared up as she walked away from other protestors as news of Cannon's execution spread outside the prison walls.

Hosch said she was heartbroken after getting to know Cannon and called for criminal justice reform.

"I just feel like we failed as a state, we failed as a justice system," Hosch said. "We have to give these men who were young when they committed crimes an opportunity to grow and change, and they do, but we still kill them anyways.

"We're not doing it because we think society is safer, we're doing it to punish something that happened so long ago," Hosch said.

Fr. Bryan Brooks, of Broken Arrow, has prayed outside the state penitentiary more than 100 times for a person executed in Oklahoma's death chamber.

Sometimes Brooks paces and prays alone, while other times he leads prayer with several people circled around him. He often takes a moment at the scheduled execution time to stand alone near the police barricade and pray while facing the prison walls.

Crowds of protestors and media members at executions declined since Oklahoma reinstated its execution protocol in 2021 and dwindled since hundreds of protestors arrived outside OSP's gates before Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones just hours before his scheduled execution.

Brooks said dwindling crowds makes it more important for him to continue vigils at executions.

"Even though this execution doesn't have the same kind of attention for whatever reason that other have, certainly the Richard Glossip case has received a great deal of attention, and Julius Jones, but no matter what the situation, we are here to be a witness to the dignity of life and show our peaceful opposition to the death penalty," Brooks said.