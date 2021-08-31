Protestors arrested in Aitkin County

Aug. 31—Six people protesting the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline were arrested on Aug. 26 after locking themselves into what law enforcement described as a type of tripod device.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office was notified of a group of protesters at the Swatara pump station. Law enforcement was told someone was in a tripod device with several others locked to the device.

Upon arrival, law enforcement was advised that the protesters had been asked to leave and refused to do so. They were told they were trespassing on private property but refused to leave. Additional law enforcement units were summonsed along with a bucket truck and extrication teams. The tripod structure had three levels. At the base, four people were secured to the structure. On the middle level, two additional people were secured to a device that was part of the structure. Medics were on the scene to address the well-being of the protesters and law enforcement.

The four people at the base were advised they were under arrest. They refused to release themselves from locking mechanisms that secured them to the structure and each other. They were freed from the structure by the use of cutting tools.

During removal, the sheriff's office said the arrestees allegedly screamed that they were being injured causing spectators in the street to scream at law enforcement. The sheriff's office said no force was used against the protestors.

Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida requested a bucket truck at the scene to aid in safely removing protestors elevated on the structure. Once law enforcement got up to the last two activists in the structure, approximately 20 feet up, they refused the order to climb down on their own and were removed from the structure.

The sheriff's office said law enforcement was able to get the two protestors unsecured and placed in the bucket truck and lowered to safety before being arrested.

In all, six activists were jailed at the Aitkin county jail and held on a probable-cause hold. Two of the six were males.

Law enforcement officials said that none of the six arrested lived in Minnesota or Wisconsin.

According to Enbridge, the $2.9-billion U.S. portion of the Line 3 pipeline, known as the Line 3 Replacement Project, consists of replacing existing 34-inch pipe with new 36-inch pipe for 13 miles in North Dakota, 337 miles in Minnesota and 14 miles in Wisconsin.