Protestors demand answers, call out 'systemic racism' after Newfields CEO's abrupt departure

Justice Vaughn, 23, grew up attending art classes at the Newfields Museum. Now a ceramic and visual artist and law student, she is crying foul at what she said was unjust treatment of former Newfields CEO Colette Pierce Burnette, who abruptly departed museum leadership on Nov. 10.

On Sunday evening, she showed up to protest with her mom, Cynthia Randolph-Vaughn, and about 45 protestors, including Indianapolis Democratic Sen. Andrea Hunley, outside the north side art museum during the opening of its popular annual Winterlights holiday light show. The demonstration was meant to put pressure on the museum's board and expose what protestors said was 'systemic racism.' They called for the board to reinstate Burnette.

Burnette abruptly left the position on Nov. 10 after 15 months serving in the top job. No explanation for her departure was given in a Newfields news release issued that day nor did it specify if she resigned or was terminated.

The museum had not responded to IndyStar's inquiries about her departure as of Sunday afternoon.

“Tell us why you made her go,” the protestors chanted, standing before the Newfields entrance at 38th Street as dusk fell. “Hey hey, ho ho, these racist boards have got to go.”

Vaughn said that Burnette was apparently pushed out just as she was making an impact empowering Black artists in the Indianapolis community.

Demonstrators march across the 38th Street entrance to Newfields on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Indianapolis. The group was protesting the museum's lack of information and transparency about the Nov. 10 departure of the museum's former CEO and president, Colette Pierce Burnett, and calling for her reinstatement. As of Sunday afternoon, Newfields representatives had not responded to IndyStar's requests for more information about the situation.

"The arts scene and specifically learning from Black artists is important to me," she said. "Because it's all about self-expression ... if we only see one type of art, we only get one point of view."

In the past week, members of the community have reacted with shock and outrage. The first Black woman to hold the CEO position at Newfields, Burnette had championed greater inclusion of the Black community and art within an organization that has been plagued with accusations of exclusion and racism in recent years.

"I think it is reiterating that the board of directors, apparently, they have some type of racist agenda about not inclusion but exclusion of people based on their race," Randolph-Vaughn told IndyStar.

IndyStar could not reach Burnette for comment Sunday.

In 2021, Newfields was rocked by a string of racism accusations, most notably a job posting that sought a director to "attract a broader and more diverse audience while maintaining the Museum's traditional, core, white art audience."

The posting and other incidents led to tremendous public outcry from the arts community and greater Indianapolis area. Former Newfields CEO Charles Venable ultimately resigned. Burnette was hired after a lengthy search following Venable's resignation.

Kiara Kamara, 23, grew up visiting Newfields but said it was not until she attended 'We. The Culture' at Newfields, a show by a Black artist collective, last year that she felt the Black community was represented on a significant scale in the museum. That happened under Burnette's leadership, she said.

"She had a voice and she had a significant amount of influence," she told IndyStar. "So, for her to be removed so disrespectfully and unceremoniously, without explanation, I feel like it shows a lack of regard for Black patrons and Black people who want to be part of the art scene in Indianapolis."

Kylie Krawulski, 22, said she thought the departure of Burnette revealed that Newfields' focus on diversity in leadership was only performative. Other protestors echoed those concerns.

"We reject this illusion that power should only be held by white people with some tokenized Black elites, laundering the power of these white folks," Noah Leininger, an organizer with the Indy Liberation Center, which supported the event, said to protestors, "While all of the real power is held by this shadowy group of white bankers in corporate boardrooms."

He demanded the removal of any Newfields board members who voted to terminate Burnett's employment.

Newfields has not commented on whether Burnett was terminated.

At about 5.45 p.m., protestors started marching back and forth across the street at the Newfields’ entrance as patrons in cars arrived for the Winterlights event. Three security cars pulled up sirens blaring to the protest and officers escorted protestors off the street.“They got scared of people coming up and protesting racism,” Leininger said in a mic to protestors after the offices arrived.

Black organizations and arts council speak out on Burnette's departure

Sunday afternoon, the African American Coalition of Indianapolis along with 18 Black organizations released a statement expressing concern and seeking clarity on Burnette's departure.

"The communication from Newfields’ Board of Trustees does not suffice to explain the reasons behind the exit of a leader who has endeavored to rebuild the institution’s reputation and foster meaningful connections with Indianapolis’ marginalized communities," the statement read.

Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, Newfields President & CEO gives remarks at the BUTTER fine art fair, organized by GANGGANG, at the Stutz building on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. BUTTER is multi-day equitable fine arts fair showcasing excellence in black art.

It added that Burnette had, in her 15-month tenure, confronted the institution's past issues with accusations of a toxic and discriminatory culture that failed to serve audiences of color, and that they had witnessed increased partnerships and programming that advanced inclusivity under her leadership.

Last week, the Indiana Black Expo and Indianapolis Urban League announced they have brought their partnerships with Newfields "to a complete halt" due to the sudden departure of the museum's CEO.

Julie Goodman, president and CEO of Indy Arts Council, weighed in on Burnette's departure in a Facebook post following the museum's announcement demanding transparency and calling out what she said was "callous and cold communication fueling a cycle of trauma and harm."

Before Burnette's departure, two Newfields board members had resigned, the Indiana Business Journal first reported.

Otto Frenzel IV, who had served on the board for four years, resigned on Oct. 9, according to IBJ. Gary Hirschberg, who had served for five years, resigned the morning of Nov. 10, right before the museum announced Burnette's departure, according to IBJ.

A third board member, Adrienne Sims, resigned on Nov. 17, the Indianapolis Recorder reported.

IndyStar reporters Rory Appleton, John Tufts and Domenica Bongiovanni contributed to this report.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Newfields CEO exit: Protest demands reinstatement of Colette Burnette