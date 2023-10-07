Protestors demand training for deputy who shot Algonac dog

With signs reading "Justice for Rocko" and "Paws up, don't shoot," protesters stood outside the Algonac Police Department office Saturday to make their displeasure known.

Several passersby honked in support of the seven protesters on St. Clair River Drive.

Maggie Meldrum was there protesting the shooting of her dog Rocko, a cattle dog mix, by St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Deputy Daniel Jehl on Sept. 12.

Video of the shooting has spread online, and several members of the community spoke at the Algonac City Council meeting on Tuesday. The city contracts with the sheriff's office for law enforcement services and staff the police department building.

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King announced Jehl would be reassigned from Algonac. The sheriff has supported Jehl throughout the controversy, and said Jehl was being moved because members of the community had sent him death threats and threatened to kill his own dog.

Jehl was responding to reports that two dogs, including Rocko, had run into a yard after escaping Meldrum's property. With St. Clair County Animal Control busy on another call, Jehl attempted to lure the dogs into his car with food when he says Rocko became aggressive, prompting Jehl to shoot the dog.

At the protest Meldrum said she was glad to hear Jehl would be reassigned, but said he should be required to go through training and be further disciplined for killing her dog. She said Rocko had helped her through the death of her fiancé a year ago and his death now was also devastating.

Many of the other protesters were people who had also spoken at the city council meeting. Tamy Walzak, a protester who saw the video of the shooting online, said she joined the protest because she thought Jehl overstepped.

"I've worked in a vet clinic for 13 years and I've never seen a mean cattle dog," Walzak said.

Meldrum said she has contacted an attorney and is considering legal action against the sheriff's office.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Protestors demand training for deputy who shot Algonac dog