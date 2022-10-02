Protestors gather in Boston Common after death of 22-year-old Iranian Woman

A large crowd gathered on the Boston Common Saturday afternoon, calling for justice after a 22-year-old woman was killed in Iran for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

The protest on the Boston Common was just one of an increasing number across the United States and the world in recent weeks as outrage over the death of Masha Amini while in the hands of Iranian police has grown.

The protestors screamed phrases such as “Say Her Name!” and lifted posters displaying her image high into the air.

“We are here to support our citizens in Iran,” one protestor told Boston 25. “To support the Z-generation in Iran who are now killed in the streets. My generation owes them. Hopefully this totalitarian regime will go.”

According to the Associated Press, 14 protestors have died and over a thousand have been arrested since the demonstrations began on September 17.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW