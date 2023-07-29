Protestors gather in Pittsburgh to demand change at Allegheny County Jail after death of inmate

A rally was held in Market Square on Friday to raise awareness about the death of a man in the Allegheny County Jail.

Douglas Bonomo, 59, was found unresponsive in the jail at 7 a.m. Sunday morning and was pronounced dead just 20 minutes later. He was waiting to be transferred to Torrance State Hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail

Participants at the rally called for an end to what they say is abuse and corruption at the Allegheny County Jail.

Bonomo’s death marked the first at the jail since Sept. 2022.

“Going to prison shouldn’t be about not coming out. You’re meant to go there and do your time,” Executive Director of the Thomas Merton Center, Rachel Munes said.

An investigation into Bonomo’s death is being conducted by Allegheny County Police, the jail administration and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

