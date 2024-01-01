Protestors jump on cars and shut down Lafayette Road for hours
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers shut down Lafayette Rd. between 16th St. and Cold Spring Rd. for nearly two hours Saturday night as they removed protestors from the roadway. IMPD said officers responded to an event center in the 1700 block of Lafayette just after 5 p.m. A group of individuals was protesting the evening and were asked to leave. Police said the group went into the roadway and was blocking traffic. https://cbs4indy.com/news/protestors-jump-on-cars-and-shut-down-lafayette-road-for-hours/