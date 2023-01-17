Protestors march from Boston to Cambridge, rally against police brutality

Mass Action Against Police Brutality organized a march protesting against police violence in Boston and Cambridge. The display came after the recent death of Sayed Faisal.

Faisal was killed after Cambridge police received a 911 call that a man jumped out a window with a large knife.

When they got to the scene, they say 20-year-old Faisal refused to put down the weapon and charged at police.

Faisal’s friends say he was having a mental health episode and did not have a history of violence.

Protesters today marched three miles from the South End down Mass Ave across to Cambridge ending at the site where Faisal was killed.

